The Atlanta Hawks wanted to be sellers at the NBA trade deadline in early February, but they weren’t able to find any suitors willing to part ways with picks or assets in exchange for some of Atlanta’s solid veterans.

Part of the reason many teams were unwilling to give up a second round pick for one of the Hawks’ vets was the expectation they would simply end up on the free agent market soon enough by way of a buyout. Marco Belinelli was the first to get bought out by the Hawks, landing in Philadelphia, but he won’t be the last.

Ersan Ilyasova had made it clear he liked it in Atlanta, but even he appears ready to make his way to a contender. USA Today’s Sam Amick reported on Friday afternoon that Ilyasova and the Hawks were nearing a buyout agreement that would make the power forward a hot commodity for some Eastern Conference contenders.