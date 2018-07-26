Atlanta Hawks

When Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, opened last year one of the main selling points to fans was the stadium’s concessions pricing structure.

Typical stadium food (i.e. hot dogs, pizza, pretzels, soda, domestic beer, etc.) was priced as you would see it at a restaurant, not a stadium, which is to say, significantly cheaper than most any other stadium food. A hot dog, pretzel, popcorn, or regular soda at a Falcons game will run you $2, not $5 or more like many places. While the Falcons saw a slight drop-off in concessions revenue year-over-year from the Georgia Dome pricing, they saw a significant increase in the amount of concessions sold, which led them to believe it was a success.

The Atlanta Hawks will enter the 2018-19 season in the same building, Philips Arena, they’ve occupied for nearly two decades, but the interior has undergone an almost complete renovation. Along with new suites and in-arena attractions, the concessions are getting a Falcons-like facelift, as the team announced on Thursday morning.