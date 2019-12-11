Getty Image
DimeMag

The Hawks Blew A Six-Point Lead In A Minute And Lost To The Heat In Overtime

by: Twitter

With one minute to go on Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks were in a position to secure an impressive (and thoroughly unexpected) road win over the Miami Heat. Entering the night, the Heat were a perfect 10-0 at home and, while Trae Young has been phenomenal for Atlanta this season, the Hawks are dealing with John Collins being injured and struggling in the standings. Still, the stars were seemingly aligning for an upset and that was definitely the case when Alex Len finished a bucket to put the Hawks up by six points with only 60 seconds to play.

As noted above, Young seemingly indicated that the game was “over” as the two teams went into a timeout but, from that point forward, the Heat utterly dominated the proceedings. Duncan Robinson converted a three to cut Atlanta’s margin to three and, after an errant shot from DeAndre’ Bembry (with Young curiously on the bench for the Hawks), Jimmy Butler canned a three pointer to tie it.

For a brief moment, the Hawks were granted a reprieve, as Butler missed a would-be game-winner at the buzzer in regulation.

The overtime period was, well, not very kind to the visiting team. Overall, the Heat scored 22 (!) straight points between the end of the fourth quarter and the beginning overtime.

Ultimately, the margin grew to double figures and Robinson banged home his 10th three-pointer of the night to effectively seal the result.

On the Atlanta side, the complete collapse was unfortunate. No. 4 pick De’Andre Hunter scored a career-high 28 points and, for the most part, this was a genuinely encouraging performance from an up-and-coming team. However, the end result had to sting for Lloyd Pierce and his team.

For Miami, the box score was absolutely insane. The Heat had a trio of players with 30-plus points, with Kendrick Nunn scoring 36, Bam Adebayo posting a 30-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double and Robinson pouring in 34 points on his own. It is already jarring to see the Heat produce three scorers of that magnitude without Butler among them but, for good measure, the All-Star wing contributed 20 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

Wild things happen in the NBA but, on a four-game night that saw Heat-Hawks moved from TNT to local coverage last week, fireworks occurred in a major way.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Crate Digging: Captain Cat, Relick, And More Bandcamp Albums From November
by: FacebookTwitter
×