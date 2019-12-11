The Hawks Blew A Six-Point Lead In A Minute And Lost To The Heat In Overtime

With one minute to go on Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks were in a position to secure an impressive (and thoroughly unexpected) road win over the Miami Heat. Entering the night, the Heat were a perfect 10-0 at home and, while Trae Young has been phenomenal for Atlanta this season, the Hawks are dealing with John Collins being injured and struggling in the standings. Still, the stars were seemingly aligning for an upset and that was definitely the case when Alex Len finished a bucket to put the Hawks up by six points with only 60 seconds to play.

Trae Young signals "it's over" after the Hawks go up 117-111 with a minute left to go… They ended up losing 135-121 in OT 😬 (via @HawksOnFSSE)pic.twitter.com/aSGkNHuIVL — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) December 11, 2019

As noted above, Young seemingly indicated that the game was “over” as the two teams went into a timeout but, from that point forward, the Heat utterly dominated the proceedings. Duncan Robinson converted a three to cut Atlanta’s margin to three and, after an errant shot from DeAndre’ Bembry (with Young curiously on the bench for the Hawks), Jimmy Butler canned a three pointer to tie it.

For a brief moment, the Hawks were granted a reprieve, as Butler missed a would-be game-winner at the buzzer in regulation.

Jimmy Butler gets a great look at the buzzer, but to overtime we go. pic.twitter.com/wv2S4wJ0MA — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 11, 2019

The overtime period was, well, not very kind to the visiting team. Overall, the Heat scored 22 (!) straight points between the end of the fourth quarter and the beginning overtime.

Oh my Bam. Jimmy Butler loves it. pic.twitter.com/Z7iMnRo5c8 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 11, 2019

Ultimately, the margin grew to double figures and Robinson banged home his 10th three-pointer of the night to effectively seal the result.

Duncan Robinson just hit his 10th 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CNITKBmK99 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 11, 2019

On the Atlanta side, the complete collapse was unfortunate. No. 4 pick De’Andre Hunter scored a career-high 28 points and, for the most part, this was a genuinely encouraging performance from an up-and-coming team. However, the end result had to sting for Lloyd Pierce and his team.