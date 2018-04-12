Twitter/@ATLHawks

The Timberwolves and Nuggets squared off in Minnesota on Wednesday night in a rare playoff play-in game in the NBA, with both teams tied at 46-35 in the standings. The winner moved on to the playoffs, in a matchup with either the Warriors or Rockets, while the loser went home and fell to the very end of the NBA Draft Lottery.

The game was of obvious importance to Minnesota and Denver, but there were plenty of other teams with a vested interest in the game’s outcome. Houston and Golden State had an eye on that game (along with a few others) as they waited to learn who their first-round opponent would be, but no team cared more about that game outside of the Wolves and Nuggets than the Atlanta Hawks.

That would normally make no sense, but a 2015 trade sending Adreian Payne to Minnesota meant the Hawks would get the Wolves’ pick this year provided they make the playoffs. So, on Wednesday night, the Hawks Twitter account, which is among the league’s best, changed their handle, profile picture, and cover photo to become the “#1 Timberwolves Fan Account” and live-tweeted the proceedings in Minnesota to support their potential draft pick.