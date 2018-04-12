The Hawks Turned Their Twitter Into A Timberwolves Fan Account For Minnesota’s Play-In Game

#2018 NBA Draft #Atlanta Hawks
04.11.18 2 hours ago

Twitter/@ATLHawks

The Timberwolves and Nuggets squared off in Minnesota on Wednesday night in a rare playoff play-in game in the NBA, with both teams tied at 46-35 in the standings. The winner moved on to the playoffs, in a matchup with either the Warriors or Rockets, while the loser went home and fell to the very end of the NBA Draft Lottery.

The game was of obvious importance to Minnesota and Denver, but there were plenty of other teams with a vested interest in the game’s outcome. Houston and Golden State had an eye on that game (along with a few others) as they waited to learn who their first-round opponent would be, but no team cared more about that game outside of the Wolves and Nuggets than the Atlanta Hawks.

That would normally make no sense, but a 2015 trade sending Adreian Payne to Minnesota meant the Hawks would get the Wolves’ pick this year provided they make the playoffs. So, on Wednesday night, the Hawks Twitter account, which is among the league’s best, changed their handle, profile picture, and cover photo to become the “#1 Timberwolves Fan Account” and live-tweeted the proceedings in Minnesota to support their potential draft pick.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft#Atlanta Hawks
TAGS2018 NBA DraftATLANTA HAWKSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

The RX

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 1 day ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 6 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP