The Atlanta Hawks famously started the 2020-21 season with a 14-20 record, only to turn things around and make a Cinderella run to the Eastern Conference Finals. The team’s decision to swap Nate McMillan for Lloyd Pierce was a clear catalyst in the ascent, and one of the NBA’s deepest teams endured significant injury issues along the way. Trae Young enjoyed a national breakout with a playoff run and a heel turn, while Clint Capela landed on Defensive Player of the Year ballots and John Collins turned a fantastic season into an eight-figure free agent deal. While it was something of a bizarre, up-and-down campaign, the Hawks turned in their best-ever playoff performance since the franchise moved to Atlanta, and that creates buzz around the team that hasn’t existed since at least 2015.

Roster:

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Clint Capela

John Collins

Sharife Cooper (Two-Way)

Gorgui Dieng

Danilo Gallinari

Solomon Hill

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Jalen Johnson

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Skylar Mays (Two-Way)

Onyeka Okongwu

Jahlil Okafor

Cam Reddish

Lou Williams

Delon Wright

Trae Young

Projected Vegas Win Total: 46.5 wins

Biggest Addition: Delon Wright

It was largely a “run it back” offseason for the Hawks. However, Atlanta took their backup point guard issues seriously and invested heavily in the position with a trade for Delon Wright and the decision to re-sign Lou Williams. Since parting ways with Jeremy Lin via buyout in Feb. 2019, the Hawks have endured excruciating production behind Trae Young at backup point guard. In 2020-21, Rajon Rondo struggled mightily and, while Williams stepped in to provide stability, Wright is the best backup for Young to date. He isn’t a flashy acquisition, but the Hawks are incredibly deep and Wright’s versatility should help to create a high floor.

Biggest Loss: None

Only Tony Snell is gone from Atlanta’s rotation last season and, while backup guard Brandon Goodwin also played a role due to injuries, the Hawks upgraded their bench on paper. The only prominent player to reach free agency was John Collins, who the Hawks brought back on a lucrative five-year deal.

Biggest Question: What do the Hawks get out of De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish?

Atlanta has tremendous depth up and down the roster, including four wings that they are very comfortable with in Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Hunter, De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish. Bogdanovic is the most proven of the bunch, and he exploded for 22 points per game while shooting nearly 50 percent from three down the stretch of the 2020-21 campaign. Huerter produced something of a breakout in the playoffs and was the healthiest, most consistent of the wings last season. In Hunter and Reddish, the Hawks have two young players with small forward size, and each was selected with the goal to build around Trae Young with defensively versatile pieces.