Who The Atlanta Hawks Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

After 10 consecutive postseason appearances, the Atlanta Hawks elected to engage in a full-blown rebuild, beginning with the 2017-2018 campaign. While the decision to sign Dwight Howard (and let Al Horford slip away to Boston) during the summer of 2016 could be seen as the starting point for where the team currently resides, new general manager Travis Schlenk elected to pull the plug completely during the summer of 2017, choosing not to offer Paul Millsap a contract and pursuing future-facing maneuvers that have helped to stock Atlanta’s cupboard of future assets.

The Hawks have a nice array of NBA Draft capital as a result, with four picks in the 2018 draft and additional selections moving forward. However, the team’s current roster has only a few building blocks (John Collins and Taurean Prince) to be comfortable with and that provides something of a blank canvas for Schlenk in advance of June 21.

Atlanta’s selections, arriving at No. 3, No. 19, No. 30 and No. 34, should provide ample opportunity to improve the standing of the roster, though, and there is more attention on the Hawks in the draft than at any point since the selection of Al Horford (also at third overall) in 2007. Here are a few options that may make sense for the Hawks, taking into account the team’s very wide range of outcomes.