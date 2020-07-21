The Atlanta Hawks Unveiled New Uniforms For The 2020-21 Season

The Atlanta Hawks are no strangers to new uniforms and rebrands, as they made a pretty significant shift in brand identity when the league brought Nike on as their uniform and merchandise partner, as the Hawks went to the black, red, and volt look.

Now, not all that long after taking a big swing on a futuristic design, the organization is going back to the classics with a return to their original colors and a redesign that brings their uniforms a clean, retro look. The Hawks released their three new uniforms on Tuesday morning, with Torch Red, Infinite Black, Legacy Yellow, and Granite Gray as their four primary colors now, as the volt experiment has come to an end.

The uniforms are now featured in the red, black, and white, all with clean piping down the sides and have gotten rid of the aggressive patterning of their most recent uniforms, for a crisp and clean design with no fuss or effort to do too much.

Of note is that the Black Statement uniforms feature the Jordan Brand logo, while the Icon and Association uniforms have the Nike Swoosh. The shorts feature piping on the sides and bottom, all the way around, with a small Pacman logo on the right side. The waistband on the shorts also features the new alternate logo, as they’ve also introduced new classic logos aside from the Pacman emblem that they keep as the primary.

Overall, this seems like an upgrade for the Hawks, who took a big swing with their last redesign that just didn’t quite land as they had hoped, and now they return to a classic, clean look with a trio of very solid uniforms.