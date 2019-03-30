Auburn’s Chuma Okeke Reportedly Suffered A Torn ACL Against North Carolina

03.30.19

Auburn throttled North Carolina during their Sweet 16 matchup on Friday night, becoming the first team to knock out a 1-seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and earning the school’s second Elite 8 appearance ever. A major reason why was the play of sophomore big man Chuma Okeke, who terrorized the Tar Heel frontcourt, but in a piece of brutal news, the Atlanta native won’t be able to suit up again this March.

With 8:08 left in the game, Okeke — who had 20 points and 11 rebounds in the win — planted his left leg awkwardly and went down in obvious pain. He did not return to the game, and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the game that he was “hurt” in an emotional interview.

