Saturday’s Final Four matchup between Virginia and Auburn will be remembered for a long time. After blowing a double-digit lead in the final minutes, the top-seeded Cavaliers escaped with a victory on the strength of three free throws from Kyle Guy and, along the way, there was plenty of discussion about the officiating.

In fact, the ending was so wild that a number of Auburn fans were confused about the end result, to the point where they charged Toomer’s Corner thinking that the Tigers were headed to the title game.