Austin Rivers Destroys The Summer League Competition

Austin Rivers of the new-look Pelicans had a thoroughly disappointing season last year as a rookie. But so far this summer, he’s been nothing but impressive, putting in work during NBA Summer League and continuing to kill the competition at the Orlando Pro-Am. New Orleans has a crowded backcourt now with Tyreke Evans and Jrue Holiday in the mix, yet Rivers is hoping to provide some explosive bench scoring for the squad this season.

How good will Rivers be this season?

