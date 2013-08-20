Austin Rivers Destroys The Summer League Competition

Austin Rivers of the new-look Pelicans had a thoroughly disappointing season last year as a rookie. But so far this summer, he’s been nothing but impressive, putting in work during NBA Summer League and continuing to kill the competition at the Orlando Pro-Am. New Orleans has a crowded backcourt now with Tyreke Evans and Jrue Holiday in the mix, yet Rivers is hoping to provide some explosive bench scoring for the squad this season.
How good will Rivers be this season?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
How good will Rivers be this season? Is that a real question you are asking?
He will be terrible. Again. And out of the league soon. It’s crazy how badly some people want this guy to be good, but folks in the know don’t throw around “worst season in NBA history” all that often. Except in reference to Rivers last season, that is.