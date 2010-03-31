Austin Rivers H.S. Hoop Diary: North Carolina enters the mix

Winter Park (Fla.) High School point guard Austin Rivers is one of the best prep players, pound-for-pound, in the country. HighSchoolHoop.com ranks the 6-4 junior fifth overall in its national top 50. Rivers has been verbally committed to Florida for over a year, but this fall, decided to open things up and let Duke recruit him as well.

The younger son of Celtics coach Doc Rivers and younger brother of Indiana Hoosiers PG Jeremiah Rivers, Austin has agreed to give HSH and Dime exclusive access by chronicling his thoughts in a regular diary where he’ll update readers on everything from his personal life to his high school season to his thoughts on Duke and Florida. Here are some excerpts from his newest entry:

*** *** ***

… North Carolina coach Roy Williams came down to my practice recently and that was pretty cool. I couldn’t really talk to him because of NCAA rules, but he came down and watched my practice and he seemed like a pretty cool guy.

My situation is a lot different than most recruiting situations. I basically have to tell schools that they can recruit me since I’m still committed to Florida. So basically, North Carolina reached out to Coach T.J., my AAU coach, and asked if I’d be interested in them and I said yeah, and so Coach Williams came on down.

Right now I’m still focusing on Duke and Florida, but I guess you could say that North Carolina is another school I’m considering too because they came down and they’re recruiting me now. If I were to de-commit, those are the schools that I would look at; and maybe one or two more. But as of right now, Duke and Florida have the lead because I have a long history with those schools. North Carolina is really just coming into the picture now. Again, my situation is different. I might de-commit, I might not. Right now I’m focusing on the (National High School Invitational) tournament. …

… OK, so let’s talk about the Final Four. I’m definitely picking Duke, no doubt. Duke is definitely gonna win it. They’ve got to. I shot Coach K an e-mail after they won Sunday and I’m planning on calling him again sometime this week. Butler and Michigan State are playing great right now and West Virginia is really long and athletic and they’ve got that zone. Yeah, they beat Kentucky, but Kentucky has great players, not great shooters. Duke has great shooters so it will be interesting to see how long they stay in that zone. But yeah, Duke’s definitely gonna win it all. My bracket is all messed up, but when Duke wins everything will be all good with it.

