Austin Rivers Wins 2011 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award

If you know anything about high school basketball, you know that name Austin Rivers. And yesterday afternoon, the Winter Park (Fla.) High School shooting guard added to his legacy, winning the 2011 Morgan Wootten Player of the Year Award in Chicago.

“I’m very surprised to receive this award and it means a lot to me,” said Rivers, the top-ranked player in the High School Hoop National Top 50. “I’ve seen a lot of great players win this award so it’s a great feeling.”

Boston Celtics head coach Doc Rivers surprised Austin by showing up to congratulate him at the press conference.

“I’m very surprised to see my dad here!” said Austin. “I thought he was in Boston somewhere!”

Doc and Austin are the second father-son duo to be named to the McDonald’s All-American game. Milt Wagner and DaJuan Wagner were the first. That fun fact prompted the following converstation:

Austin: “Did you win MVP of this game?”

Doc: “Well, I should have, but I didn’t.”

Austin: “Okay good, so if I win MVP, I’ll have bragging rights in the house for a while.”

Rivers, a Duke signee, led the Wildcats to their second straight state title this past season, averaging 30 points and eight rebounds per game. He won the prestigious award over finalists Michael Gilchrist (St. Patrick, Elizabeth, N.J.), Anthony Davis (Perspectives Charter, Chicago, Ill.) and James McAdoo (Norfolk Christian, Norfolk, Va.).

Just five days ago, Rivers won the Naismith Player of the Year. He will suit up for the West in the McDonald’s All American Game on March 30 (ESPN, 9:00 pm).

