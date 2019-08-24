Patty Mills And Australia Snapped Team USA’s 78-Game Winning Streak

08.24.19 3 hours ago

Getty Image

On Wednesday, Team USA handled Australia with relative ease in their first of two exhibition games against the Boomers, running away with a 102-86 win in front of a packed stadium in Melbourne. However, when the two teams met again on Friday, it was a different story as the Boomers stunned the Americans with a 98-94 win over Team USA.

It’s the first loss by Team USA in an exhibition game since 2004 when they lost to Italy, and they had won 78 consecutive games across all exhibitions and major international tournaments going into Friday, as noted by the AP’s Tim Reynolds in the fourth quarter.

The Aussies had trailed late in the game, but Joe Ingles stepped up to hit a big three to give the Boomers the lead as part of a 15-point, 7-assist night for the Jazz forward.

