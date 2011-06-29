Autobots & Decepticons: Pairing NBA Players And Transformers

With Transformers: Dark of the Moon coming out today, I thought it would be fun to compare NBA players to some of Michael Bay‘s 30-foot titanium killing machines. Naturally.
Optimus Prime: Prime is the leader of the Autobots (the good guys). He is powerful, brave, wise and compassionate. He has a strong sense of justice and has dedicated himself to the protection of all life, including those on Earth.
Player Comparison: Kendrick Perkins – they look exactly alike.
***
Bumble Bee: Considered the “little brother” of the Autobots, Bumble Bee is persistently seeking the approval of the other bots. Because of his insecurity and sarcasm, he often gets himself into trouble, eventually having to be rescued.
Player Comparison: Baron Davis – Though Baron isn’t exactly seeking approval from anyone, expect maybe his personal chef (Baron, you’re done already?!), he does like to get himself into trouble. His refusal to stay in shape, his lack of conditioning, his kind words about former college coach Steve Lavin: “We should have a banner up there: the only team to make the tournament without a coach.” Baron takes the cake on this one (pun intended).
***
Iron Hide: Iron hide is Optimus Prime’s oldest friend. He is also the team’s weapons specialist. He’s tough, rugged and has fought through countless injuries.
Player Comparison: Gilbert Arenas – Gilbert isn’t exactly tough, and I’m not sure he has many friends, but he has battled injuries. Oh yeah, and he kept a weapon in his locker.
***
Sideswipe: Sideswipe makes his appearance in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (the second one). He’s a martial arts master who specializes in hand-to-hand combat.
Player Comparison: Metta World Peace (Ron Artest) – Who better than M.W.P. to compare to a 15-foot robot who specializes in fighting. Sideswipe looks tough on his Wikipedia page with cybertanium arm blades for hands and a rocket launcher strapped to his back. But I think I’m taking Metta if things were to get physical. You never bet against a guy who thanks his psychiatrist on national television minutes after winning a world championship.
***
Ratchet: Ratchet is the medical officer and mechanic on the team.
Player Comparison: Brandon Roy – Too soon?
***
Jetfire: Jetfire was originally a Decepticon (a bad guy) who became an Autobot. He disagreed with the destruction and violence the other Decepticons believed in. Jetfire is one of the oldest Autobots and an original “Prime” (a legendary group of elite Autobots).
Player Comparison: Juwan Howard – Both are old and have been part of legendary groups: Jetfire with the “Primes” and Howard the “Fab Five.” Another similarity, both were extinct before being awakened by a magical source (the “Allspark” and the “Big Three”).
***
Megatron: Megatron is the founder and leader of the Decepticons as well as the mortal enemy of Optimus Prime. He is cold, ruthless and feared – determined to conquer the universe, destroying anything and everything that stands in his way. He has no regard for human life (thanks Marv) and feels they should be exterminated.
Player Comparison: Kevin Garnett – As arguably the most-hated player in the NBA, KG doesn’t disappoint in the “cold” and “ruthless” categories. He is intense and intimidating, and much like Megatron, he yells a lot (“ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”). And although the Celtics aren’t contemplating a human annihilation or global takeover, some would consider them just as evil.
***
Starscream: Starscream is Megatron’s consigliere. A devoted soldier who has pledged his undying loyalty to the Decepticons. But unlike Sil (if you watched The Sopranos), Starscream has hatred for Megatron – one day seeking to become the leader of the Decepticons.
Player Comparison: Russell Westbrook – After the Thunder-Mavericks series, we’re not really sure what’s going on behind the scenes in Oklahoma City. I think we all remember Westbrook doing the Durant-should-be-taking-these-shots-right-now act in Game 4 and 5 (RW: 50 shots in G4+G5, KD: 42 shots in G4+G5). Basically, there could be a power struggle brewing in OKC. Let’s just be thankful these two aren’t 30-foot robots strapped with missiles and grenades. Things could have gotten ugly.
What do you think?
Bruce Bowen is Sideswipe’s ugly cousin.
I thought that Dwight Howard should be Optimus Prime and Lebron James should be Megatron.
That’s right. LeBron should be Megatron.
KG should be Starscream. He’s loud and annoying. Even Megatron hates him.
Adrian Dantley is Mikaela Banes – fired for some lame reason…
Hey Scott, put a little more thought into this next time.
Kendrick Perkins as Prime? Really? The only thing he leads is the buffet line.
I dont think none of these are accurate. And Westbrook as Starscream? Is starscream a know fuck up?
great idea, bad execution.
Dwight Howard is clearly Optimus Prime. It’s not even a question.
But picking Perkins may have been the worst start you could possibly have!!!! Perkins? Really? The guy who mean mugs everyone, including the beer guy! He’s Optimus?
Anyway, you also seem to have bumblebee pegged wrong. From what i seen in the movies, Bumblebee is one of the great warriors the autobots have. Thats why they use him to protect the kid. Maybe you were thinking about the cartoon verrsion.
Kendrick Perkins
Mike Bibby
Andrew Bynum
Rodney Stuckey
Richard Jefferson
– Like the Transformers movie franchise, they’re all OVERRATED.
Chris Bosh makes a good Starscream too. He thinks he’s much better than he really is.
– You know what? Put him among the overrated as well.
this is awful, come on dime. you guys been doing this lazy stuff so much lately. stop it. you used to have a lot of good pieces. this is lazy writing. I been coming here for years and years, but I’m one more “draft prospects and seinfeld” article from switching to Slam.
this was really poor…a bunch of washup players as epic robots, no thought is it im embarrass as a fan of both franchises…KP as prime plz, no lebron as BAD GUY, KOBE..D12 as prime..stupes
LOL @ draft prospect and seinfield episodes
i dont think they are lazy writing. i think they are just sky high. like roll up homie and lets go watch transformers…
eh… like some of the other guys said, good idea, not so good execution. there’s just a little too many of these gimmick-y op-ed’s now. a year an a half ago, dime was killin it w/ every article. not to take anything away from the entire team there, but a lot of it had to do w/ austin. anyway, get back to basics…fundamentals. and THEN the flair. its what hoops about and its always been what dime’s been about.
more like the article havent been inspired cause the NBA season is done and its summer time. i dont think alot of what comes out now compared to the past had to do with AB cause he didnt write every article back then. and theres been a lot of great articles since he left. im telling yall, puff puff pass that blunt my way…
weeeeeak
For the last time….”No regard for human life” is NOT MARV ALBERT’S CATCH PHRASE. Kevin Harlan. Thanks.
@panchitoooo,
i hear that. it just seemed like whatever kind of turnover that happened also changed the kind of articles that are put up now. there was just more diverse topics and every person that wrote had their own kinda style. whereas now, it kinda all looks the same. i mean, i remember reading dime when cgf, katz, ab, jed…all those dudes were writing a lot. even pat wrote a little more frequently.
Cmon guys, this lame as hell
Dwight is optimus prime
Kobe is megatron
Lebrn is starscream (he wants to usurp megatron but ultimately falls short when given the chance.)
DRose is bumblebee
what happened to Katz,always enjoyed his insight
this really is quite a lame excuse for a comparison…maybe actually try next time?
Just please don’t do a Harry Potter pairing and out-lame this one.
He has no regard for human life (thanks Marv?!) and feels they should be exterminated.
Kevin Harlan. Geez.
dont even know…he just disappeared one day haha ab and christian said peace out, but that was them. i think andrew still works there tho, just not writing.
Everyone is complaining. I see nothing wrong with it. You guys picked the obvious choices, Dime went out the box. Now who’s being lazy.
@Kris – dime is for doing pieces like this every other day. It’s awful. there are so many real stories to cover. cover some of the summer leagues like Goodman, do interviews w/ guys about what their summer (fall and winter, ugh) plans are and what parts of their games their working on, talk with some rookies about how they want to improve in year 2 whenever that may be, run some stuff on the next draft or this HS class coming up, show more new ink, whatever. ANYTHING BUT THIS GUY IS LIKE THIS GUY FROM A TV SHOW FOR REASONS WE’RE STRETCHING TO SHIT OUT ARTICLES.
In the past month or 2 alone, we’ve seen 3 Seinfeld/NBA Draft articles, a Game of Thrones comp, an MCs comp, and now Transformers. It’s getting fuckin old Dime. Seriously, what the fuck? It’s dumb and lazy. Put out one less article a week if you need, but stop with this juvenile, my 6th grade cousin coulda wrote it bullshit.
Want to see how easy it is? I’m going Saved by the Bell style, cuz if we’re writing shit, may as well go all in…
JJ Redick is Zack Morris cuz they’re both preppy.
Rashard Lewis is AC Slater cuz they both use Roids.
Brian Cardinal is Screech cuz they’re both essentially useless, but seem to add something once in a while in spite of themselves.
John Amaechi is Lisa Turtle cuz he loves going blouse shopping.
Kwame Brown is Jesse Spano cuz “he’s sooo excited, he’s so… scared.”
Eddy Curry is Kelly Kapowski cuz they both have huuuge boobs.
I knocked that shit out in 3 minutes and it’s better than that drivel up there. Where can I get my check?
Do you really think we’re sitting at our computers and see this headline and go, “derrr, I like Transformers, and I like basketball. This’ll be great!” as I drool all over my keyboard and try and click the link by smashing my skull into the screen?
lol @ Celts Fan
don’t forget the Hangover 2 comp….
LOL @ celtsfan. I love this site and won’t be switching over anytime soon.
In fact, just about all of the authors that contribute on Dime have put out quality stuff here and there.
But I just called Dime out for the same thing in the comments for the Sabermetrics article:
[dimemag.com]
You always remember things being better than they were. Not every article is a home-run. And this is a free site. I’m just seeing a lot of clunkers.
Austin Burton, miss you.
Love the save by the bell comparison!!!