Sixers Guard Demetrius Jackson Rocked A Special Pair Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Kicks Before Game 5

04.24.18 2 hours ago

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War opens nationwide on April 27 and, in keeping with the machine that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there will be plenty of attention on the film from virtually every corner of the entertainment world. With that in mind, the movie crossed over (ambitiously, one might say) to the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday evening, as Philadelphia 76ers guard Demetrius Jackson was spotted rocking a pair of Under Armour Curry 4 customs inspired by the movie itself.

Jackson may not be the most obvious endorser, especially because the 23-year-old from Notre Dame has not appeared in a playoff game to this point. Still, there will be a ton of focus on Game 5 between the Sixers and the Miami Heat, with Philadelphia boasting a chance to end the series and Meek Mill attending the festivities fresh after his release from jail.

Regardless, this kind of footwear crossover is interesting in a lot of ways and it is something that the basketball world could see replicated in conjunction with other major film releases in the future. It seems likely that Jackson’s choice of kicks will be noticed more so before the game than during but that does not detract from the fact that his selection is unique.

