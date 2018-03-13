Getty Image

Avery Bradley hasn’t done too terribly much for the Los Angeles Clippers. Bradley was acquired by Los Angeles in the trade that sent Blake Griffin to Detroit, and was expected to be a contributor in the team’s backcourt. Instead, Bradley has been dealing with injuries, and according to a report on Tuesday evening, won’t get the chance to play again during the regular season.

Bradley is expected to miss the next 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The procedure was performed on Bradley’s repair adductor and rectus abdominis muscles.