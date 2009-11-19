Avery Bradley: The Case Of The Missing Dunk

Last night when I got back from my basketball league, I turned on SportsCenter just in time for the Top 10. I was not disappointed, as one of my favorite players in the country, Avery Bradley, had a ridiculous poster dunk on 6-9 junior Richie Gordon as Texas routed Western Carolina, 73-41. Instantly searching YouTube to find the video and post it on the site, to my disbelief there was nothing there. I’m like, ‘Alright, perhaps in the morning I can find a link.’ Nothing.

Why is this video nowhere to be seen? Clearly this game wasn’t televised nationally, but ESPN got the footage. I was able to find one brief clip of it here, hidden amongst the highlights of the game, but where is the solo clip? Is Richie Gordon now in the Witness Protection Program after the potential Freshman of the Year dropped a bomb on his head? I don’t know.

I was able to find the above picture on the Texas site, which proves that the event did exist. But if anyone can find me a highlight clip with slow motion, replays and maybe even music, that would be greatly appreciated.

UPDATE: Here is a video of last night’s SportsCenter Top 10 (it will have to do)

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.