This Awe-Inspiring New Wilt Chamberlain Video Deserves Your Full Attention

Happy Sunday! Can you think of a better way to start the first work week of 2015 than watching an hour of awe-inspiring Wilt Chamberlain highlights? We certainly can’t. This incredible new video featuring never-before-seen footage of the almost mythical basketball giant offers a unique lens into what made The Big Dipper the greatest athlete to ever play the game.
In the interest of full disclosure, it seems pertinent to note that we’re only a third of the way through this epic mix. Regardless, we feel comfortable highly recommending it based on that limited amount of viewing alone.
Some early notables among a video overflowing with them: Chamberlain boasting that he could bench press 600 pounds; A block of Oscar Robertson’s dunk that sent The Big O crashing to the floor; An account of Wilt dunking from the free throw line as a foul shot; and a cavalcade of clips like below showcasing The Stilt’s heretofore unseen combination of speed, power, and explosiveness:
Has there ever been a seven-footer who could run like that? It’s no wonder Chamberlain competed in the quarter mile as a member of the track-and-field squad at the University of Kansas.
We could gush about Wilt for thousands of words despite knowing so relatively little about his playing days – he’s that important a historical figure, and that mesmerizing of a basketball player and overall athlete. But this video – courtesy of fantastic YouTube account Wilt Chamberlain Archive – allows us a longer glimpse into Chamberlain’s basketball abilities than the majority has ever witnessed.
We’re confident that it’s worth a full hour of your time. Even if you (understandably) can’t afford it such a commitment, though, we implore you to watch an excerpt of this video at the very least.
Wilt’s storied exploits deserve it, and your insatiable hunger for everything hoops does, too.
(Video via Wilt Chamberlain Archive)
What do you think?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 Points Game – 3 minute Video:
[bit.ly]
Show me someone who claims Jordan is the greatest ever, and I’ll show you someone who never saw Chamberlain in his prime. They had to change the rules for Chamberlain!
I never needed to see him in his prime to do the research and find clips even pre internet. These images were out there to be seen, the stories were in print. Maybe be cause we are from the same neighborhood and he played ball and ran track as well as attended the same school as my Father and later my Sisters I cared a bit more.
I was the kid that would scoff at the newspapers printing guys breaking Wilt’s high school scoring record or any records they leave out that he only played 3 years…3 titles…56-3 record in a competitive league.
His exploits were well documented but as you said he is almost mythical, because he is largely ignored. He is treated as that outlier that is discarded to assure the overall statistical measures are not skewed by his brilliance…That and all his rebounding and blocks not being tracked at the same clip as the scoring as in the early days they were still defining the game by what greats like himself were doing.
He was the strongest, fastest, hardest working guy on the court every night. He carried his team and he wasn’t a blackhole with the ball even leading his team in assist (third in the entire league)…WHO has ever done this…Led a team in Points, Rebounds, Blocks, Steals, and Assist?!? They didn’t track blocks, but come on…this is the guy that would get jumpers straight up in the air 15 ft from the basket…
He wasn’t just a physical beast, but he beat guys up and down the court…while people beat on him, doubled/tripled him…and BEAT on him real fouls he never dished it out at the same level, except when he punched Tom Heinsohn and hurt his hand (yea that Tom Heinsohn that does the Celtics games). Tom was playing so dirty Wilt got fed up.
After a game in college he had two rows of teeth marks in his arm!!! Guys would slap, punch, scratch, and bite him while also triple teaming him and freezing the ball refusing to shot. Yet he still dominated.
Also he never fouled out of a game. He was supreme basketball talent…one of the Elite untouchables of the game.
His rookie year Averaged 37 and 27, rookie of the year, All-star MVP, NBA MVP, broke 8 different records including the regular season scoring record after only his first 56 games. He took his team to the playoffs, won a series and lost to defending champ Celtics…
After his rookie season he spoke of retiring…it wasn’t fun…the double/triple teams and the dirty/hard fouls he said he feared would provoke him to retaliate and he was worried about what he would do if he lost his cool..
He is overshadowed by his own brilliance…He ONLY won two Titles…Only 4 MVPs, Only his own chapter in the basketball book of records…
He had a fadeaway, finger roll, drop step, hook, bank shot….every move when he could have just ran through guys. Defensive monster, most dominant rebounder ever, excellent passer, so much more…
In the season he dropped 100, he averaged 50 A GAME, played 48.5 minutes A GAME (more than regulation) he would have played every minute of every game that year if it wasn’t for an ejection in the last 8 minutes of a game…Freaking Incredible…
Don’t talk to me about most dominant and best ever if With isn’t atop your list and then all others come next.
Wilt could have won the decathlon: run, jump strength could do anything; took Al Oerter the Olympic Gold shot putter to task out side a bar parking lot in Kansas throwing shot put 4 feet further.. Wilt went to Kansas because NBA had territorial draft if you went to college 500 miles within an NBA city that team had your draft rights. Ed Gottlieb owner of Philadelphia Warriors had Wilt go to Kansas nowhere near and NBA city so draft rights reverted back to Overbrook High in Philly so Warriors got him after he played GUARD for the Globetrotters. Has the still standing 55 rebounds in a game and 31 in a half against Bill Russellwho couldn’t carry Wilts jockstrap. .Offensive goal tending rule was the Wilt Rule. Scored 90 in a 24 minute high school game, started lifting weights after Heinson , Lovolette , Imhoff , and the boys started roughing him up and refs looked other way.
I could go on and on but thanks for the video montage of who I consider the greatest athlete to ever live.