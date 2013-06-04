Awesome Air Jordan 11 Low Colorway Drops This Weekend

With summer finally here, you have to make sure your low top lineup is good to go. This weekend, Jordan Brand has you covered, bringing out a unique White/Blackâ€“True Red look to the classic Air Jordan 11 Low.

These low tops feature a reversal of colors of sorts with a black upper and white patent leather. There’s also an icy sole and white midsole.

They will be releasing this Saturday for $140, and will be involved in a sweepstakes ticket procedure that will begin tomorrow and end on Thursday, June 6. For more information of which Foot Locker stores will be involved, go here.

What do you think?

