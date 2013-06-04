Awesome Air Jordan 11 Low Colorway Drops This Weekend

#Style – Kicks and Gear
06.04.13 5 years ago
Air Jordan 11 Low

Air Jordan 11 Low (photo. Jordan Brand)

With summer finally here, you have to make sure your low top lineup is good to go. This weekend, Jordan Brand has you covered, bringing out a unique White/Blackâ€“True Red look to the classic Air Jordan 11 Low.

These low tops feature a reversal of colors of sorts with a black upper and white patent leather. There’s also an icy sole and white midsole.

They will be releasing this Saturday for $140, and will be involved in a sweepstakes ticket procedure that will begin tomorrow and end on Thursday, June 6. For more information of which Foot Locker stores will be involved, go here.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSair jordanAir Jordan 11Air Jordan 11 LowJORDANJordan BrandStyle - Kicks and Gear

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 15 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP