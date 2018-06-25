YouTube

The NBA is taking over Celebrity Family Feud, and just like in the actual NBA, the Golden State Warriors are dominating. The classic Steve Harvey-hosted game show is running celebrity editions on ABC this summer, and the latest edition pits Steph Curry‘s family against Chris Paul‘s squad.

Their Western Conference Finals showdown tended on the court with the Warriors winning it all, and the same can be said for the Feud version thanks to Ayesha and Steph Curry. Steph is a three-time NBA champion and league MVP with remarkable range from behind the arc. Ayesha, meanwhile, is a celebrity in her own right, pivoting herself into a lifestyle guru and celebrity chef.

To say they’re a power couple would somehow be an understatement, but that’s exactly what they are. That’s why when it came to the Fast Money segment of the show, Steph and Ayesha stepped up to deliver in the clutch.