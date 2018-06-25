Ayesha And Steph Curry Dominated The Fast Money Round Of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

#Golden State Warriors #Family Feud #Stephen Curry #Chris Paul
06.25.18 2 hours ago

YouTube

The NBA is taking over Celebrity Family Feud, and just like in the actual NBA, the Golden State Warriors are dominating. The classic Steve Harvey-hosted game show is running celebrity editions on ABC this summer, and the latest edition pits Steph Curry‘s family against Chris Paul‘s squad.

Their Western Conference Finals showdown tended on the court with the Warriors winning it all, and the same can be said for the Feud version thanks to Ayesha and Steph Curry. Steph is a three-time NBA champion and league MVP with remarkable range from behind the arc. Ayesha, meanwhile, is a celebrity in her own right, pivoting herself into a lifestyle guru and celebrity chef.

To say they’re a power couple would somehow be an understatement, but that’s exactly what they are. That’s why when it came to the Fast Money segment of the show, Steph and Ayesha stepped up to deliver in the clutch.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Family Feud#Stephen Curry#Chris Paul
TAGSAyesha CurryChris PaulFAMILY FEUDGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 6 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP