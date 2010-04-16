B-Roy’s Bad News for Portland; NBA coaches meet firing squad

With the NBA regular season in the books, Thursday was apparently just right for firing coaches. The Sixers unloaded Eddie Jordan after just one season, while the Clippers cut interim coach Kim Hughes loose. And in Detroit, Joe Dumars is surprisingly keeping his gun in the holster and won’t fire first-year coach John Kuester. If you’re one of the popular candidates for available jobs like Jeff Van Gundy, Avery Johnson or Mark Jackson — or, you know, somebody who actually coached this past season — which of those jobs sounds more appealing? In L.A. you’d be working for maybe the worst owner in sports, but in Philly you’d inherit a roster that seriously lacks in talent and basketball IQ … The biggest news item of the day was Brandon Roy, who decided to undergo knee surgery and will be out 4-6 weeks. So basically, he should be back by the time TNT allows us to get past the first round. (Twitter message from @RealGranthill33: “My prayers are with Brandon Roy as he has surgery tomorrow on his knee. Get well bro.”) … Do the Blazers have a shot at beating Phoenix, without homecourt and without B-Roy? Not really. With all the injuries this team has suffered, their depth would have been a red flag against anybody, but with the Suns running all day, Portland will be worn out by Game 4. Other than Andre Miller dominating Steve Nash and/or LaMarcus Aldridge playing all the way up to his potential for a whole series, the Blazers’ best chance is if somebody like Jerryd Bayless — who has a track record of getting buckets on Phoenix — catches a Drexler infection and carries them on his back … Other than Suns/Blazers, you could make a good argument for each of the first-round series being close. Even Cavs/Bulls isn’t a lock when you consider Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah are playing as good as any guard/big man combo in the League right now. If Kirk Hinrich keeps shooting like he’s been shooting recently and Luol Deng can at least make LeBron work hard to score, an upset isn’t out of the question. And in the other one-versus-eight matchup, well, you should know by now not to write off a Kevin Durant team … Twitter message from @Oneandonlycp3 (Chris Paul): “WoWWW jus finished a 8hr day with @Right_Guard 4 our new commercial. 6hr day 2moro. crazy tired rite now but the spot is gonna be UNREAL!” If you couldn’t decipher that, CP is logging more hours on his upcoming Right Guard ad than Charles Barkley spends watching League Pass basketball in a month … Ex-NBA sniper and current HoopsHype columnist Eddie Johnson ranked his top 25 players, and the Golden State crowd is incensed that he didn’t include Monta Ellis. Do you think Monta is a top 25 guy? No question he gets buckets with the best of them, but there’s always the “Good stats, bad team” factor. But as one of Dime’s writers recently argued, it might actually be harder for somebody like Monta to throw up 25-30 points every night for a Lottery squad … If you missed it on National Signing Day, Coach Cal is rebuilding another monster at Kentucky. Right after five of his underclassmen went pro, he immediately landed Brandon Knight, the top senior PG in the country, and Michael Gilchrist, maybe the top player period in the 2011 junior class. All-American senior SG Doron Lamb has Kentucky on his final list, along with Kansas, UConn, Arizona and West Virginia. Lamb is formally announcing his decision tomorrow at the Jordan Brand Classic — but we already know what it’s going to be. Check back later today for the breaking news … We’re out like Eddie Jordan …