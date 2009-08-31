Back To School Backpacks By Burton, Incase & Nike

This week students of all ages throughout the country are getting ready to start another year of fun and learning. While half of that statement might not be true, going back to school does have it’s perks, and I’m not just talking about seeing which girls got hotter over the summer. Back to school means one thing and one thing only, back to school shopping.

I used to love going back to school and getting new gear but it seemed like more than anything I always wanted a fresh backpack. My mom being the sensible woman that she is, always saw this as idiotic and a complete waste of money. Her logic was buy a backpack once and it should last you for at least five years. Now that I’m older and have my own money to waste on things, I don’t really need to have about 4-6 different backpacks, but with some of the stuff that’s coming out this fall it looks like it might be closer to 7 or 8.

The first must have backpack for this fall is the Burton Day Hiker 20L (above). Burton always has sick bags and luggage and this year is no exception. The premier snowboard brand is known for high quality, durable products and their bags do not disappoint. The Day Hiker is a great midrange, well priced bag and is perfect for wherever you may be as it comes in an impressive 12 different colorways.

The next bag on the wish list has to be the Incase x Paul Rodriguez Skate Pack LX. Definitely a step up in price from the Day Hiker, the Skate Pack LX is a very well made, functionable bag. Incase has built a stellar reputation for making great cases for all Apple products and have almost pioneered the idea of a laptop backpack. Now with the second installment of their collaboration with pro skater Paul Rodriguez, Incase has broadened their appeal by making a multiuse bag that can carry all your books, and your board too.

The next bag is by far my favorite and the one I am most likely to add to my current rotation. Feast your eyes on the $200 Nike Sportswear Cheyenne 2000 bag. Implementing Nike’s waterproof seamless technology, the Cheyenne is the perfect bag for looking splashy but keeping all your stuff bone dry. The Cheyenne is composed of a sleek black rubber like material that makes this bag totally waterproof, right in time for hurricane season. With plenty of storage space, ruggedness and a classic design the Cheyenne is a great choice for those who know that a backpack is more than just something to hold your stuff.

What bag are you using?