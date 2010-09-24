Bad news for Kobe, KG, Dwight: NBA is cracking down on complainers

If I were Kenyon Martin or Kevin Garnett, I would be attending an anger management class as soon as possible. According to reports from ESPN, the NBA is cracking down on players who plan on arguing calls. The referees are receiving a whole new set of rules to follow when it comes to issuing technical fouls.

Players are going to have to think twice before they decide to argue with the refs. Here are the new rules regarding what can constitute a tech:

* Aggressive gestures, such as air punches, anywhere on the court.

* Demonstrative disagreement, such as when a player incredulously raises his hands, or smacks his own arm to demonstrate how he was fouled.

* Running directly at an official to complain about a call.

* Excessive inquiries about a call, even in a civilized tone.

When I look at these rules, I know there is no way in hell that the coaches are going to be able to control their players at all times. Complaining has been part of the game of basketball since the NBA first started. If truly strictly enforced, we can envision a minimum of 34 technical fouls being called every game, with six players on each side earning ejections for picking up two T’s.

“The proper mindset, in every player’s mind, is abstinence. That is: to not complain,” NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Stu Jackson told ESPN. “The focus here is to just play the game. We have a great game. We have great players. We have a great product.”

I bet Rasheed Wallace is glad he retired at the right time. He’s the NBA’s all-time technical foul leader with 304 in his career. But judging by the new rules, we’re going to see that record shattered rather sooner than later.