Baller Profile: Andrew Lovedale

While everybody is always talking about Stephen Curry, Andrew Lovedale is the heart and soul of the Davidson Wildcats. Over on BallersNetwork.com, Lovedale talks about learning to play the game at the Amaechi Basketball Centre in Manchester, UK (having only played basketaball for the past seven years) and who his favoite player is. You might be surprised…
Click HERE to read the interview.
The Amaechi Basketball Centre?
That’s hilarious, but the spot has nothing to do with John.
-AP.
But still, whether you agree or disagree with Amaechi’s lifestyle, you still gotta give him props for building that rec center, especially cuz there arent too many basketball courts in England from what I hear. It obviously sparked Lovedale’s love for the game, and look where it got him. A D1 scholarship and a potential pro career. If it wasnt for Amaechi’s rec center, Lovedale might have ended up playing soccer or something like all the Brits.
The Amaechi centre has EVERYTHING to do with John. He funded it, he runs it and it was his idea. He grew up in Manchester and came back and wanted to give something back to Manchester.
Back when it first opened I was at camp with the ‘Love Doctor’ as he was known back then and the facilities were 2nd to none. He’s come a loooooooong way since then and all the best to him.