Baller Profile: Andrew Lovedale

02.23.09 9 years ago 8 Comments
Andrew Lovedale

While everybody is always talking about Stephen Curry, Andrew Lovedale is the heart and soul of the Davidson Wildcats. Over on BallersNetwork.com, Lovedale talks about learning to play the game at the Amaechi Basketball Centre in Manchester, UK (having only played basketaball for the past seven years) and who his favoite player is. You might be surprised…

Click HERE to read the interview.

Ballers Network revolutionizes the way the hoop world organizes games, runs leagues,
and the way ballplayers worldwide stay connected. Basketball has gone global and Ballers Network is your chance to find a run wherever you are, whenever you want to play. If you haven’t already, go HERE to add the application on Facebook. For help getting started, go HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSCOLLEGE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP