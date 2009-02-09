Baller’s Blueprint: Caron Butler’s Step-Back J

In every issue of Dime, we get up with NBA players to have them break down their go-to moves for our readers. The following Baller’s Blueprint with Caron Butler is pulled from the current jam-packed issue of the magazine, on newsstands now.
Caron Butler
6-7, 228 lbs., Forward, Washington Wizards
My Money Move: The Step-Back J
“My money move is always, you know, my isolation out by the logo. Jab-step, pull-up J. That’s what I go to all the time. What I usually do is try to get 15-feet on in by the logo. I like to catch the ball, usually with my back to the basket. If the defender is playing me close, it’s usually a quick rip through, or after I face ’em, I try to size ’em up and try and get a little air space and you know, pull up for the jumper. Money.”
that game winner was money in the bank
he don’t write bad checks. CB’s funds are always available.
Unlike Tim Duncan , the bank doesn’t have to be open for him to get his money .
I loved Caron when we had him here down in Miami. Jokingly, they use to call him “Karen”
More wiz recognition!!
n now if the wiz were playn .500 ball
wud caron be gettin MVP votes?