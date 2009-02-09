Baller’s Blueprint: Caron Butler’s Step-Back J

02.09.09 10 years ago 5 Comments
Tuff Juice (Photo. Kevin Ou)

In every issue of Dime, we get up with NBA players to have them break down their go-to moves for our readers. The following Baller’s Blueprint with Caron Butler is pulled from the current jam-packed issue of the magazine, on newsstands now.

Caron Butler

6-7, 228 lbs., Forward, Washington Wizards

My Money Move: The Step-Back J

“My money move is always, you know, my isolation out by the logo. Jab-step, pull-up J. That’s what I go to all the time. What I usually do is try to get 15-feet on in by the logo. I like to catch the ball, usually with my back to the basket. If the defender is playing me close, it’s usually a quick rip through, or after I face ’em, I try to size ’em up and try and get a little air space and you know, pull up for the jumper. Money.”

