Baller’s Blueprint: How the Suns shot the Lakers’ faces off

The Suns have been spacing the floor in a similar fashion for years, even if the parts change. With a lot of versatility on the floor, certain players are interchangeable. With one player sometimes sprinting rim-to-rim to take away the first defender back, and the other four players (including the ball handler) getting to their perimeter landmarks quickly, this puts the Lakers defense in a vulnerable position — especially if they are allowing Steve Nash to control the pace.

1. Nash brings the ball up the left side. Though Grant Hill looks like he has a step on Lamar Odom on the weak side, Nash is eying Derek Fisher, who is shading the left side in an effort to stop Nash from hitting Jason Richardson for a quick left corner three. Ron Artest is trying to keep Nash on the left side of the court and the Lakers think they are safe.

2. Nash has Artest defending him and Fisher hedging between Nash’s path to the basket and Richardson in the left corner. Nash comes to a jump stop right outside and below the left elbow as he stares at Fisher. This now creates space at the 3-point line on the left wing for Richardson to fill that the Laker defense cannot get to. With Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant trailing the play, the Suns have a huge advantage in this situation on both the strong and weak side.

3. Nash and Richardson then execute a well-timed “pitch back” in which Nash also screens Fisher by turning his shoulders back towards the Suns bench. Nash successfully occupies both Artest and Fisher while Richardson quickly relocates from the left corner to the wing to receive the ball.

4. With his feet set and not a defender near him Richardson has an open transition three-point look in rhythm. Because of the court spacing and the Lakers not keeping Nash from getting where he wants to go this becomes easy execution for the Suns.