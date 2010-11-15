Baller’s Blueprint: How the Suns shot the Lakers’ faces off

The Suns have been spacing the floor in a similar fashion for years, even if the parts change. With a lot of versatility on the floor, certain players are interchangeable. With one player sometimes sprinting rim-to-rim to take away the first defender back, and the other four players (including the ball handler) getting to their perimeter landmarks quickly, this puts the Lakers defense in a vulnerable position — especially if they are allowing Steve Nash to control the pace.
*** *** ***
1. Nash brings the ball up the left side. Though Grant Hill looks like he has a step on Lamar Odom on the weak side, Nash is eying Derek Fisher, who is shading the left side in an effort to stop Nash from hitting Jason Richardson for a quick left corner three. Ron Artest is trying to keep Nash on the left side of the court and the Lakers think they are safe.
2. Nash has Artest defending him and Fisher hedging between Nash’s path to the basket and Richardson in the left corner. Nash comes to a jump stop right outside and below the left elbow as he stares at Fisher. This now creates space at the 3-point line on the left wing for Richardson to fill that the Laker defense cannot get to. With Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant trailing the play, the Suns have a huge advantage in this situation on both the strong and weak side.
3. Nash and Richardson then execute a well-timed “pitch back” in which Nash also screens Fisher by turning his shoulders back towards the Suns bench. Nash successfully occupies both Artest and Fisher while Richardson quickly relocates from the left corner to the wing to receive the ball.
4. With his feet set and not a defender near him Richardson has an open transition three-point look in rhythm. Because of the court spacing and the Lakers not keeping Nash from getting where he wants to go this becomes easy execution for the Suns.
Let’s leave the whole How plays happens to nbaplaybook.com.
They’re way better and have video.
Can we please get over the Laker lose. I’m sure the coaches are checking the film and some adjustments will be made. Its like still October.
If we going to analyze this. Lets analyze the ass whomping, without all the 3s, LA put on them on 10/29.
@ cha-ching
10/29 game didn’t happen yesterday. I think your just sour after 2 losses in a row.
Suns did shoot their faces off and finally Ball(hedo)(kind of)showed up. Did you guys like that dagger deep 3 in Kobe’s EYE?
While it is amazing to see a team shoot the ball like that i absolutely hate that style of basketball. The 3pter is the lowest percentage shot to take and the Suns shot 43 of them. If the Lakers tried running some of the Suns spot up shooters off the 3pt line the outcome would have been different. Force them to take heavily contested 3s or drive. The half assed close outs will not work vs the Suns(or the Knicks, Warriors, Mavs) because they are mostly stand still/spot up shooters. Forcing them to dribble takes them out of their shooting rhythm. With a lack of true finishers on their team, LA would then just need to contest and rebound. Game over.
@ Chicagorilla
Great points. It is one thing for the Suns to stick with their game plan, which I agree is not the most efficient style of play but it is evident the Lakers were not chasing anyone off of the line or closing out with any aggressiveness.
Forcing the dribble towards help will most certainly disrupt the rhythm and with no consistent inside scoring threat I was surprised by this effort by the Lakers.
this article was retarded. why not just say Grant Hill was standing all by himself wide open the entire possession and could have easily took the jumper himself if nash got it to him. this is just the standard phoenix suns semi-fastbreak all the time offense. wtf was kobe doing trailing the play that badly anyways… it amazes me to think about how kobe made 1st team all-defense before. the dude plays defense really well, dont get me wrong, but half the time he’s gambling for steals or straight up taking plays off defensively for half the game because he’s KOBE BRYANT and no one will bitch at him. i’ve never seen him play a full 48 minutes of defense unless he’s matched up vs. lebron or pierce or somebody and they still get theirs on him. its basketball afterall, offense always trumps defense. FOH ERIC NEWMAN.
@toldyouso
So the article is retarded because Grant Hill was open on the weak side and Kobe Bryant was slow getting back? That makes sense. Maybe if you responded with something like “It is interesting that Nash chose not to go cross court to Hill but instead attack Fisher while being guarded by Artest. I think Nash made that choice because Richardson was heating up and Nash wanted to keep him going.” That would be an insightful opinion instead of what you attempted to add to these comments, which was nothing.
As for your offense always trumps defense comment, please refer to 2004 World Champion Detroit Pistons and 2008 World Champion Boston Celtics.
@FAN
Hedo will go back in the cave. Suns style of play = 0 rings, last finals appearance, like a decade ago.
I LOVE this feature. Is there something similar on other websites? Probably, but why go there when this is my favorite site? Seriously.
PS – 3 point shots are more difficult than layups, but that doesn’t make them less efficient. Don’t know if you heard, but – shhh – they’re worth 3 points.