Baller’s Blueprint: Kevin Garnett makes Philly even more miserable

Last night in Philadelphia, the Celtics found themselves down one with 6.6 seconds left on the clock. We have seen this situation many times in the past, where the ball always seems to find it’s way into the hands of either Paul Pierce or Ray Allen for the chance to win the game.
But last night, both teams played small lineups for most of the game, as Shaquille O’Neal and Jermaine O’Neal were inactive for the Celtics. With the game on the line, Boston had Nate Robinson, Rajon Rondo and Kevin Garnett on the floor along with Pierce and Allen. The Sixers were very small, with Jrue Holiday, Lou Williams, Jodie Meeks, Thaddeus Young and Andre Iguodala:
1. With KG set to inbound, the Celtics already have the floor spread with Ray Allen in the right corner, who is being blanketed for obvious reasons, Rondo towards the top, and Robinson and Pierce on the left side. You can tell there is going to be some serious movement here as the entire middle of the court is open.
2. Rondo is allowed to catch the inbounds pass without much trouble, which is the first bad sign for the Sixers. As the ball goes to Rondo, Pierce and Robinson exchange, which the Sixers play well and don’t switch. Pierce and Garnett are now lining up ball screens on either side of Holiday for Rondo to use to attack. Allen remains in the right corner occupying Meeks and Robinson stays left wing occupying Williams, which leaves the middle wide open.
3. Rondo chooses to use the Garnett screen to his right and the Sixers are forced to switch to keep Rondo from turning the corner. This now has Holiday on Garnett with no one remotely close enough to come help in the paint.
4. With Robinson, Allen and Pierce all around the three-point line, all KG has to do is roll down the lane behind Holiday. This is an easy read for Rondo, who throws a safe lob over the top to KG. Holiday is in a truly helpless situation as KG catches the ball with plenty of room to finish without anyone contesting him.
5. KG kisses the ball off the glass to put the Celtics ahead by one, as Philadelphia never had a chance to react. Thanks to three shooters spacing the floor, a terrific decision-maker in Rondo, and KG, the Celtics execute another terrific set out of a timeout in the clutch. This is a play they had been working on recently and last night it came up big on the road.
“the Sixers are forced to switch to keep Rondo from turning the corner.”
Problem on this play for the Sixers is they weren’t forced to switch… Young made a bad play by jumping out on Rondo… just hedge for a second and let Jrue get back.
IF Young backs off and contains, you leave Rondo looking at a jumper… of all possible scenarios, a Rondo jumper would have been ideal for the Sixers.
Really though, I have to give Collins some blame here. Why is Brand not in to guard Garnett? Young is a below average defender at best and Brand is the second best defender on the team.
KG never gets that shot off with EB covering him…
Would have loved to see Dre. I push and communicate Jrue to stay with Pierce on the perimeter while he dived on KG…but it is a younger squad and they don’t really communicate well. tough way to lose, but I will say the sixers are back scrapping and making games entertaining more.
Yeah they should have communicated on that one and definitely not switched…was it possible to go under a screen there? I’d rather try and force Rondo or KG to make a jumpshot with time running down. Definitely an excellent play call by Doc.
Here’s the play in action: [www.youtube.com]
One point that should be mentioned is that, like most coaches do in last-second situations, Doug Collins told his team to switch on all screens. Coaches do this because they are trying to keep things simple for the players (too simple, imo), and they don’t want to see guys like Rondo driving free through the lane on a miscommunication. Doc Rivers anticipated the “switch on everything” strategy and drew up a play with that in mind.
Another small point: It isn’t quite accurate to say that “Pierce and Garnett are now lining up ball screens on either side of Holiday for Rondo to use to attack.” The picks are timed so that Pierce sets his pick first, then KG. Doc Rivers said after the game that Pierce was setting up a “fake” pick and then KG setting the real one. BTW, the Celtics often do run a play with simultaneous high screens for Rondo; check the 3:58 mark of [www.youtube.com]. This play was different, though, designed for KG all the way.
Oops. The second link from my previous post (showing the simultaneous high screens) should be [www.youtube.com]. Action begins at 3:58
