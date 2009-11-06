Baller’s Blueprint: Mario Chalmers Tells You How to Rack up Steals

Calling Mario Chalmers the modern day “Glove” might be pushing it. While he doesn’t deserve Gary Payton’s title just yet, Chalmers is still a budding game-changer on the defensive end of the floor.

In his rookie season with Miami, the former Kansas Jayhawk was good for two picks per game (fourth best in the NBA). In the postseason, he bumped that number up to 2.9 spg. So far this season he’s recorded at least one steal in every game,and is averaging more than two thefts a night.

During the offseason, Mario gave us his secrets on how to pad your steal stats…

Dime: What is your secret to getting a steal?

Mario Chalmers: I think just being in the right place and the right time. Being able to read the defense, see what they are going to do and just being a step ahead of them, I think that’s how I get my steals.

Dime: What is the best way to pick off a pass?

MC: I try to read the person’s eyes. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn’t. But if you read the person’s eyes and their body language you can kind of tell which direction they want to go to.

Dime: What about picking off a dribble what do you try to do?

MC: It depends. Sometimes if we have a game coming up, I’ll go on YouTube and watch some of the player I’m guarding’s highlights so that I can learn their moves and learn their tendencies. I like to know what they’ll do in certain situations. So basically a scouting report.

Dime: Any more tips on how to be a solid one-on-one defender?

MC: Watch the offense player’s stomach and their mid area. Their body can’t move unless their stomach moves. That’s what I was always taught.

** Re-printed from Dime #52**