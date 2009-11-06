Baller’s Blueprint: Mario Chalmers Tells You How to Rack up Steals

Calling Mario Chalmers the modern day “Glove” might be pushing it. While he doesn’t deserve Gary Payton’s title just yet, Chalmers is still a budding game-changer on the defensive end of the floor.
In his rookie season with Miami, the former Kansas Jayhawk was good for two picks per game (fourth best in the NBA). In the postseason, he bumped that number up to 2.9 spg. So far this season he’s recorded at least one steal in every game,and is averaging more than two thefts a night.
During the offseason, Mario gave us his secrets on how to pad your steal stats…
Dime: What is your secret to getting a steal?
Mario Chalmers: I think just being in the right place and the right time. Being able to read the defense, see what they are going to do and just being a step ahead of them, I think that’s how I get my steals.
Dime: What is the best way to pick off a pass?
MC: I try to read the person’s eyes. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn’t. But if you read the person’s eyes and their body language you can kind of tell which direction they want to go to.
Dime: What about picking off a dribble what do you try to do?
MC: It depends. Sometimes if we have a game coming up, I’ll go on YouTube and watch some of the player I’m guarding’s highlights so that I can learn their moves and learn their tendencies. I like to know what they’ll do in certain situations. So basically a scouting report.
Dime: Any more tips on how to be a solid one-on-one defender?
MC: Watch the offense player’s stomach and their mid area. Their body can’t move unless their stomach moves. That’s what I was always taught.
Check out other Baller’s Blueprint features HERE
I agree with Chalmer’s last statement – that’s the best way to play defense.
Follow the ball and you’ll get your ankles rolled
What the fuck is wrong with the scouting department for the Heat? Chalmers has to use youtube to get tape!?!?
The Heat prepare their players well for games. I think Mario is just taking it a step further on his own. Nothing wrong with that.
If Chalmers is able to have a good season, he should be part of the post-2010 Heat dynasty that Riley is going to build. Otherwise, expect Riley to pick up a veteran point guard and use Chalmers as a solid reserve.
I’ll say what I said on Draft Night 2 yrs ago, we shoulda taken him (or DeAndre) over that clown Giddens. Ugh…
Secret Blend:
Mario learned everything about defense from chasing Moose in Alaska.
LMAO
youtube???
Trying to do scouting reports via youtube? Erik spoelestra used to be the video coordinator guy, get mario some high quality video reels of players.
BTW I also follow this guy on twitter, he sure does tweet a whole lot.