Tyreke Evans: “How I’m Going to Get Buckets in the NBA”

In every issue of Dime, we run a feature called “The Baller’s Blueprint,” where we get up with different NBA players and have them break down their signature moves and skills. For Dime #50, we got up with Kings’ rookie scoring machine Tyreke Evans to find out how he plans to do work in the L.

Ever since his older brothers duct-taped his right hand behind his back to teach him how to use his leftâ€”back when he was four years oldâ€”Tyreke Evans has been able to get buckets at every level. He dropped 32 points a night as a McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American at American Christian School in suburban Philadelphia, and in his one-and-done at Memphis, ‘Reke was the NCAA’s second-leading freshman scorer at 17.1 points per, which he capped with a 33-point explosion against Missouri in the Sweet Sixteen.



Having since left Memphis for the NBA, the Sacramento Kings drafted ‘Reke No. 4 after watching him beast the competition in all of his pre-Draft workouts. Evans showed serious promise in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging close to 20 points per game. Here, the 19-year-old breaks down his pro-ready moves:

“My go-to move is a left-to-right crossover. I got that from watching Allen Iverson growing up. I just look at the way the defender is playing me. I’ll act like I’m going hard left, and if he tries to cut that off, I go back hard right and get a layup. It’s real important to have a counter, especially when you know the guy in front of you is trying to cut you off. You might set him up one time just by going left, then the next time you come down, go left and then cross back right. You got him on his heels after that.

“Another move is the Euro Step, the move that Manu Ginobili uses a lot. If I’m on the break and coming at a guy full-speed, I’ll pick up the ball and step with my right foot like I’m going that way, then come back on my left foot, go around him and lay it up. When I was in college, Coach Cal (former Memphis coach John Calipari) showed it to me, then I did it a couple times and got used to it. I’ve been getting a lot of people with it.”

