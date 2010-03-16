Balls Talk: A Steve Nash Joint

Words cannot describe the latest video from Steve Nash. Seriously. Watch for yourself after the jump. You kind of feel bad for Robin Lopez…
What are your thoughts?
I say it earlier today. AWESOME!
I don’t know how Lopez can keep a straight face!
yo, WTF is wrong with Steve Nash?! how he just gonna eb talkign shit robin lopez liek that cousin…and why was jared dudley looking at his balls like that?!
ENJOY YOUR SAUSAGE ROBIN!
Damn, um don’t miss wide open dunks from Steve Nash or he gonna embarrass you with his NUTS in your face. I guess he learned that move from Kobe.
LMAO! tht is hilarious!
Whats up with lopez’s voice? He sounds like Lurch from the Addams family.
hahaha i love robin lopez in this. he sounds like a caveman.
Strange, slightly disturbing, but still funny as hell. I don’t know what the point of it was, but it just proves Steve Nash is an awesome teammate to be around.
what is up with canadians?
doesnt nash look like a tall Jackie Earle Haley?
Epic Win Steve Nash
So damn hilarious!!!!! Awesome!!
LMfao, Steve Nash is too jokes
you think if you were my height you could dunk?
motherfucker needs his show
it shoudl be Nash vs. not Shaq vs.
LOL….Nash is awesome!
“You know why? It’s ’cause I got 5g!”
LOL…classic!
@9 He’s a special case. We’re not all like him.
Nicely done, Steve Nash.
pure awesomeness.
At least Nash is better than Chris Paul in this department
re. Chris R,it was supposed to be Nash vs. He came up with the idea and Shaq, being the stellar teammate he always is (talking smack, sleeping with other player’s wives, etc.) straight up stole the idea after talking to him and ran as fast as his fat legs would carry him to the network. There was even coverage of this in dimes past. Nash=awesome, Shaq=HOF player, but a huuuuge asshole (and a lazy locker room cancer to boot over the last 4 or 5 years)
that is some funny ish my nicca. Steve Nash needs to go into acting immediately following retirement. No wonder Shaq was swagger jacking his ideas.
hahahahahah this was funny robbie que pasa amigo hahahahahahahahaha…yoo steve nash is looking real old though, if i dint know who steve nash was, i would have never even crossed my mind that nash is a pro basketball player.
yooooooooooooooooo the white dude with long hair (i 4got his name, damn i know his name fuck i cant remember it) looks just like ashton kutcher in this video.
now i remember, lous amudson
Yea like seriously dude needs his own off-season mini series comedy show. Dude is a nut lol.
Props to the team though for doing a pretty good job.
Robin Lopez sounds like he still got sausage stuck in his throat