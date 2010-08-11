Baltimore’s Best Battle Philly’s Finest For Money And Pride

#Red Bull #Video
08.11.10 8 years ago

Last Saturday’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution tournament in Baltimore was the best, most competitive tour stop yet. Every game was a physical test of grit and will, and when the smoke cleared, the toughest team was the last one standing in what turned out to be a battle between two cities. Check out the video below to get a taste of the action in B-More and to trace No Mercy‘s rampage to the title.


You can still play in the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution event in D.C. Enter a team for free to play for $2,000 and other prizes from Power Balance, Skullcandy and Kicker! Email us at REVOLUTION@DIMEMAG.COM or call/text us at 347.316.1924.

You can download your registration form here:

Washington, D.C. – August 21 – Barry Farms Rec Center

