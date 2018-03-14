Barack Obama Released His Full Bracket Picks For The NCAA Tournaments

#NCAA Tournament
03.14.18 4 hours ago

For eight years, it was an annual tradition that Barack Obama would release his presidential NCAA Tournament brackets, often in a special on ESPN with college basketball analyst Andy Katz.

Obama is no longer in office and Donald Trump is apparently not a huge college hoops fan, so the presidential bracket is no more, but that doesn’t stop Obama from giving the public his basketball takes for both the men’s and women’s tournaments. No. 44 made his picks for this year’s tournaments public on Wednesday, and while there’s little in the way of surprise on the women’s side, he is rolling with a 3-seed for the men.

For the women, he has UConn winning yet another national title, taking down Notre Dame and then Mississippi State in his all chalk Final Four. On the men’s side, it’s Michigan State that he’s riding with to win the national championship, as he has Sparty taking down Villanova and then Virginia in his Final Four.

