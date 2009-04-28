Barack Obama Will Light You Up

#NCAA Tournament
04.28.09 9 years ago 76 Comments

We’re not sure if President Obama felt the pressure to go above and beyond for the UConn Women’s National Championship squad on their official trip to the White House in order to make up for the most ridiculous story of the year, but this is still cool as hell:

Moments after congratulating the University of Connecticut’s women’s team for winning the national championship, in front of the South Portico of the White House, President Obama hustled the team over to the outdoor half-court, away from reporters and cameras. The president prevailed in a brief, impromptu game of P-I-G with a few of the players.

“His shot’s a little unorthodox, but it goes in,” UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said. “He’s got a little bit of that swagger.”

Source: NY Times

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSBARACK OBAMACOLLEGENCAA TournamentUConn

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP