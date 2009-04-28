Barack Obama Will Light You Up

We’re not sure if President Obama felt the pressure to go above and beyond for the UConn Women’s National Championship squad on their official trip to the White House in order to make up for the most ridiculous story of the year, but this is still cool as hell:
Moments after congratulating the University of Connecticut’s women’s team for winning the national championship, in front of the South Portico of the White House, President Obama hustled the team over to the outdoor half-court, away from reporters and cameras. The president prevailed in a brief, impromptu game of P-I-G with a few of the players.
“His shot’s a little unorthodox, but it goes in,” UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said. “He’s got a little bit of that swagger.”
Source: NY Times
coolest….president…..ever
This makes me wish NBA Jam was still around, because you know they would have a code that lets you play as Obama and bang on LeBron. Boomshakalaka!!!
yeah,that Old spice Swagger.
again maybe he should stop appologising to europe, playing buddy buddy with our enemies, spending money and get the hell off the tv and do your job man. i understand he has a hobby, thats great, bush did too and we all know slick willies hobby (fat chicks) but really, this country is in the worst shape in more thne 60 yrs, and he is spending money faster then youngfed in cabo!
and i commend the fox network (thats not fox news)
[news.yahoo.com]
@ rangerjohn: go fuck yourself
This is a basketball website, rangerjohn, not a way for you to spread your political ignorance.
it’s easier to throw rocks at a house than to build one . . . . but i can’t hold back . . we’re in this mess because of the guy who was in the oval office before Obama . . . so STFU!
I agree with rangerjohn 100%, it’s about time someone spoke the TRUTH.
and for SJ, yea, it’s a basketball website, so I don’t know why dime would make it political by putting that guy on it.
Barack? More like Ba-WACK.
I second IGP’s sentiment; go fuck yourself rangerjohn!
@Bifflefeet Bigsby
Read the article and you’ll see how it relates to basketball.
Egad, Rangerjohn.
So now teams that win national championships arn’t allowed in the Whitehouse? As is tradition with any president?
C’mon man. Lay off the soup.
@SJ
It’s naive to think that dime put that guy on the site without political intent. that guy is a polarizing figure and this was a calculated move to politicize the site. Not everyone in the world is a supporter of that guy, I don’t know if your brain can grasp that.
But all the ones that matter are.Which is why he won.Go back in ya little corner with the rest of the old establishment.Its over.Yall Lost.
That’s what you think, doc. But hey, if the ‘old establishment’ got lost, who would cut your food stamp checks?
@Bifflefeet
Sounds like you are digging for a conspiracy that really isn’t there. Did you check your phone for a bug?
Every US President is a ‘polarizing figure’, as you put it. Not just Obama. The article is about the NCAA women’s national champions making the trip to the White House and the President actually doing more than the handshake and photo. Lighten up the dose, kid.
Oh, and Biffle, they ARE out to get you!
Who is out to get me? Are you joking? I am not paranoid nor do I believe in conspiracy theories. You ever hear of Occam’s razor?
I don’t think Bill Clinton was polarizing, everyone loved that guy! Especially after the Monica thing.
maybe we can get obama to revoke ranger john’s right to speak…
Biffle
Every post you make seems to somewhat contradict your previous post. You certainly seem to be claiming there is a conspiracy that Dime has a hidden agenda to promote our current President.
Bill Clinton actually was a pretty good President. If the only thing you can mention to try to dismay his Presidency is his blowjob from Monica, then you really should stop embarassing yourself.
I’m done on this article, but feel free to talk to yourself if you’d like.
OMG Obama is like sooooooo totally AWSUM!!!!
If you don’t like you President leave the country, that is real simple.
Cause if you gonna stay here, no matter what you say…he is still YOUR PRESIDENT LOL!
i wonder if golf digest ever had a thing about W. hitting the greens during the whole war on terror war in iraq thing…. cause you know, that didn’t cost any money.
and to the haters – i respect your right to vote for whomever you want, obviously – that’s half of what makes democracy work. the other half is that when a majority of the country disagrees with you, maybe you should at least wait a year, maybe give this change a shot. remember how you screamed “UNAMERICAN!!” at anyone who questioned W. after 9/11? what makes you different now?
i don’t know man, W. was a terrible fucking president (though I bet he would have been awesome to hang out with in the 80’s… get schwasted), and I put up with him for 8 years, and I had a lot of good times. So I think you’ll be alright.
on a side note, why is apologizing to europe or talking to enemies a bad thing? isn’t that how you get enemies to stop being enemies? have you learned nothing from the last 8 years? American hegemony is over dogg, it’s a different world than it was 15 years ago – terrorism, the internet, the EU, outsourcing, – don’t be left behind.
also i bet you hate jr smith, square.
“calculated move to politicize the site” hahahahaha… yeah
“@ rangerjohn: go fuck yourself”
“I second IGP’s sentiment; go fuck yourself rangerjohn!”
“That’s what you think, doc. But hey, if the ‘old establishment’ got lost, who would cut your food stamp checks”
“yeah,that Old spice Swagger.”
These are by far some of the funniest post i’ve ever read on this site. congrats guys you actually made me laugh out loud.
wait a minute. This doesnt make sense. Its perfectly okay for u to criticize one president but the moment someone wants to criticize the president YOU like you want to revoke his rights to free speech.
If you were allowed to be anti-bush then allow others to be anti-obama. Its pretty stupid in my opinion. But then again you have the right to be stupid.
obviously he has the RIGHT to be anti-obama. it’s just that it comes off as kind of bitter and unthinking this soon, especially when I doubt the haters could actually justify their criticisms of Obama beyond the standard conservative vs. liberal talking points. I just hate when people do that knee-jerk shit
this post is BARELY about the UConn women making a trip to D.C.
but then again maybe this post is what the majority of the readers here want.
I did not see a third “RangerJohn, go f*ck yourself” so I guess I’ll be the third…
Rangerjohn, go f*ck yourself!!!
Good for Ranger John, he is probably the only person on this site with any actual sense when it comes to politics….BHO still has never done anything besides convince a bunch of “followers” who can’t think for themselves that he is a savior and to vote for him. Whatever, there have been many mistakes in the White House, BHO is just the latest. We all hope he can fulfill all of his promises, but realistically he is just like all the other politicians who say whatever it takes to get elected. Go have another cancer stick BHO, and work on that jumper, it may be the only thing he has going for him by the end of his 4 years.
@ Dave: go fuck yourself
ok im back we had some flooding issues to take care of here in houston (nothing like spending your day helping people get their cars out of ditches, and furniture up out of the water)
now for all the “go fuck yourself” guys, yeah i expected as much from a bunch of ignorant dicks who know nothing about politics other then “my president is black”.
for the rest, tell me what the USA has to appologise to the rest of the world for? we have done nothing but spend every waking moment saving their collective asses. (hmmm ww1, ww2, korea, vietnam, panama, grenada, not to mention all of the drug wars, like against pablo escobar)
and as for shaking hands with the enemy, i will put it this way; if a man who lives a few blocks away from you in a neighborhood that you have always helped take care of the rest of your neighbors threatened to kill your family, and burn down your house, then spent his every waking hour making friends with “hired guns” and other people who didnt like you, are you going to go be best friends with the guy? or if a guy threatens your best friend are you gonna be friends with tha guy and try to talk him out of it? FUCK NO!
now onto other things for all the “we inherited this problem” you better go check your facts, obama was one of the largest anti-oversite people against oversite of fannie and freddie which is the major reason we are in this mess. both bush and mccain fought to get MORE oversite. clinton is the one who said “hey we should make it so that every man and woman can own a house they cant afford.” on top of that, all this spending, you also better go get your facts right on that, how many of you live in upstate newyork? because they got about 3 mil for “grape research” (sounds like good spending to me) how many live in rural utah? cause they got 2 mil for “swine odor research”. how many live in austin texas? because they are getting 1 mil for a frisbee golf course.
bottom line is obama is spending more money the gw bush, clinton, ghw bush, reagan, carter and every other president IN HISTORY has spent COMBINED! yet you still think you are getting a tax cut. hate to tell you but your taxes are already going up! while you might get $400 back on your taxes every year, if you smoke your tax went up 1000%, if you drink it is fixing to go up about 300%, and once he passes his “cap and trade act” your fuel (heating and auto), your electric, and your food are about about to go up. electic alone (per mr obamas own research) is about to go up $3000+ per year per family due to cap and trade.
this is just the begining of the “i told you so” i got comming for all you obama lovers. all those of you who said “fuck you my presidents black” instead of “my president knows what the fuck he is doing.
now for the record, i liked GW bush in 2000 (just like everyone else considering his aproval was over 60% after 100 days and over 85% after 9/11) but i stopped liking his policies not long after, i voted for him in 2004 because he is/was better then john “under the bus” kerry. i have NEVER talked shit to anyone talking shit about him, but all you obama supporters want to talk shit to me about not likeing a man who is spending my 6 yr olds KIDS in to an unsermountable debt for things that do not work.
if you think this spending is helping your economy, you better go ask japan how it worked. no country has EVER spent its way out of ressesion (look it up)
oh and GOOD CALL ON GITMO, lets go ahead and close the only place IN THE WORLD that can house these most dangerous of terrorist and not even have a place to put them. realize that those men will end up on OUR STREETS before they try to get back out to their home country to be reasimilated.
im done, you guys can cuss me all you want, but maybe you should stop kissing his ass because he likes to play ball, and start looking at what he SHOULD be doing, HIS JOB.
LOL Rangerjohn is what makes America what it is. Some people are with living for the furture and have a modern way of thinking. Then there’s the middle America white stone age way of thinking. But I guess everyone can’t be smart, nor can everyone ever agree. My question is what would Ranjer John do differently to fix the country since it seems like he knows it all?
BOB, nope i dont know it all, but history, and common sense would tell you that if you want to fix the economy, you continue to drive it further into debt. you dont raise taxes on the people who create jobs, you dont raise taxes on anything, you cut taxes. and if you are dumb enouh to thing the $400 a year he has signed into law is gonna help, then look at one of the failures of bush. bush sent my family $1200, how much did you get last year in his “stimulus package?” that didnt stimulate anything, so what makes yo uthink $400 a year is going to?
tax breaks are the only way HISTORICALLY that countries have gotten out of recession.
think about this, HISTORICALLY recessions last 18-20 months, we are going on 27 months. you cant expect people to spend money when they dont have any, give them some back. i am a supporter of a flat tax. flat tax means you are only taxed on what you spend. this way, if i make $1,000,000 and you make $100,000 a year, then i dont have to pay nearly halfagain what you pay in taxes. in a flat tax if i make 1 mil, then i only pay taxes on the % of that i spend. now you cant get around this by not spending because everything is taxed. (this is just a rough basic example)
history is all we have to go by, you can “dream” all you want but history doesnt lie.
here is a prime example, this guy has pretty much hit the nail on the head FROM 1958
[www.youtube.com]
One thing that you may be over looking is America has never seen some of the problems we are facing today. History can’t tell you anything if history hasn’t seen the issues of today.
what are you talking about america hasnt seen these problems? better take a history class.
this isnt the 1st resession we have faced, and it is certainly not even remotely close to the great depression. spending is what made the great depression so bad, it was only WW2 that brought us out of that. japans “lost decade” was worse then what we are facing now (or at least equal too) we have a more effective military, more “friends/allies” then ever before (outside of WW2). the only thing we are facing now that we have never faced before is a black president, and i would hope we are a mature enough country to not think of the color of his skin as a problem. hell it was WORSE times that led to the creation of the very things that have caused what we are in now (the creation of fanie and freddie which where created by the govt)
holy shit man wikipedia can tell you more then you guys seam to know about what is going on, and wiki is the weakest “reference” source out there
@rangerjohn – you’re no where close to being as intelligent as you think you are. You are in desperate need of a history lesson…”we have done nothing but spend every waking moment saving their collective asses. (hmmm ww1, ww2, korea, vietnam, panama, grenada, not to mention all of the drug wars, like against pablo escobar)”…That my friend is a marvelously stupid comment, ignorance personified. I know you’re type well enough to know you can’t be told different, but you really ought to apply for a passport and get out more, it’s a big world out there. I feel so bad for you, I can tell you really believe that gibberish. You should have stayed away from any historical references, cause you just showed hand and you got nothing, you poor hopeless fool.
Guess I should have been more clear. What I’m talking about is the main reason the economy got this bad – the housing market. What happened never happened b4 as far as I know.
@ Pais…Your right. I know his type to and have just been entertaining him because I’m bored at work but I know theres nothing anyone can say to sway his type…LOL education is a terrible thing to waste.
pais
so why dont you explain to me where i am wrong.
maybe you should travel to the beaches of normandy, maybe visit the monument the french erected to celebrate the rangers who gave their lives at point du hoc. maybe you should travel to manila and bataan to see the monuments they have erected to celebrate our fighters and those who where POW’s of the japanese. my grandfather was a POW and a bataan death march survivor, and i have done these things and seen them with my own eyes.
maybe you should travel to columbia and see how they celebrate the freedom we helped them with.
how about the fact that the USA is the ONLY single country asked to help in any situation around the world. when the tsunami landed, 99% of all funds where from the USA, yet when katrian happened how much did we ask any other country for assistance, 99% of all funding there was US. how about when the cubans tried to over throw castro, who did they ask for help in training? go look up bay of pigs. we didnt just decide to go to korea and fight with the south koreans, we where asked. we where asked on MANY occasions to join ww2 and it was not until we hwere attacked before we did. we where asked to help the south vietnamese. we where asked to be security in somalia and be peace keepers and help with humanitarian aid well before the UN came in.
tell me where i am wrong, correct me!
@ BOB
so all those people who lost EVERTHING in the stock market crash of 1929 or because of it (widely agreed to be the cause of the great depression and earily similar to what we faced over the last 2 years)
hell the unemployment levels in the early 80’s where higher then they are now. while we are in bad shape, things have been worse.
here is a little history,
[data.bls.gov]
the unemployment numbers from 1980-last month.
now notice that the numbers start dropping when reagan passed a bill cutting taxes which took ful effect in 1983.
also keep in mind that while you guys bash bush and say he fucked us and cause this, look at the data, his unemployment numbers where as low (and lower) then clintons dropping to 3.8-3.9% at one point, and averaging about 4.7-5%, now that said, unemployment has jumped at the fastest rate since december, ironically enough right after obama was ellected, and continued to rise at a steady .4-.5% per month under him while average unemployment increase was .2-.4% the year before his election. that said he continues to come on tv and tell everyone that things are turning around. LMAO really?
how about all the blasting mccain recieved for saying “the fundamentals of the economy are strong” and obama is praised for saying “the economy is fundamentally strong”c i smell hypocracy all over this man and his deciples/followers.
99% of the tsunami funds where us? really?
thats total bs. look at this figure
[www.nationmaster.com]
the usa were barely the biggest giver by total figures which is expected from the biggest economy of the world. if you look at the per capita numbers you will see a lot of countries who have less gave more.
And vietnam? man you should read a history book. you werent fighting for the vietnamese pple you were fighting against communism supporting a brutal regime and did some horrible things on the way…are you really proud of that?
Yes the US did some very good things in the past and some other stuff in more recent history that didnt turn out that well.
But really what are we talking about here? what did Obama apologize for that he shouldn’t have?
@rangerjohnwayne – You have a very narrow view of the world. Your entire second paragraph is nonsensical, the whole thing is false. You didn’t even think it through, much less refer to some kind of literature. There’s quite a few billion people in the world who would laugh at this.
maybe you should go look for private donation. things like red cross, unicef and so on. the total “none governmental donations” topped more then 700 million, putting the us donation at 1.4 billion+ while all ASIAN countries COMBINED topped 146 million dollars. now look at my other point, which you helped me make, japan donated 600 mil to tsunami relief, yet only $500,000 to katrina/rita relief.
as for vietnam, yes we where fighting against communism, but the south viets where not nearly as brutal as the north. and while SOME us soldiers did things that where not exactly kosher, far and above the us has always been the more “respectful?” of combatants. case in point, liberals (and obama supporters in general) bitch and scream about the treatment of the prisoners in gitmo, yet how have our POW’s been treated? i would gladly take all the time every gitmo detainee has had in lew of being a prisoner of the people who held daniel berg and cut his head off simply because he was a jew.
the iraq war is not a popular war, yet it is less popular here n the usa then it is in other counties (especially the iraqi people)
obama should not have been on an appology tour for anything. the usa has NOTHING to appologise for to anyone. he should not be bowing to kings of other countries (no president in history has and should not), he should not be making friends with those who want to kill us the most.
you know his admin sent millions to palestine to help repair the damage done by israel, yet offered no aid to israel. israel next to britan is our biggest alie. thats like your best friend getting attacked, then when he beats the shit out of the other guy who attacked him you walk over and help the other guy up, brush him off, and buy him a drink leaving your friend on the ground bloody.
all in all, the 1st 100 days is a bust IMO he has accomplished nothing to help this country with his problems, he has done nothing but try to make himself more popular. employment is increasing as fast or faster then before he was in office, he is spending more money then any president in history combined. he is running up the debt faster and larger then any president could imagine, he is expanding govt at an exponential rate, while bush increased it, obama has made bush look like small fries so far.
so again, tell me where i am wrong (other then nitpicking % numbers) tell me where we have not heeded the call of ANY other country for help. tell me where we have not saved the calling countries ass in the process. show me where i am wrong. you cant bottom line.
pais your right i have a very narrow view of the world, much as it has of the united states. as for the parragraph you speak, you better get more specific.
you have yet to say anything other then i am wrong, with no documentation to prove me wrong so seams to me your not even putting up a much of an arguement as me.
so again, show me where i am wrong, im asking you to leade me “in the right direction” sow me where i amw rong
Your ignorance is so incredibly complete that educating you would be a massive undertaking, this is hardly the place and I certainly would not have the patience. Read a book. “get more specific” are you kidding me, EVERYTHING. “Documentation” hilarious, is that what you’ve offered?
Look, getting to go to the Whitehouse and play ball with your president is pretty cool.
once again you have yet to do nothing but show your ignorance by calling me ignorant and not stating a SINGLE fact. NOTHING!!!
until you can make an arguement, there is no point in talking, debating, what ever you like to call it.
what documentation do i need to post? hell read a fucking headline for once. (and not one on dime mag) even the liberal media is getting tired of obamas spending, of his aragance, hell look at the link i posted, the fox network is not showing him make his speaches anymore, they are tired of him taking their ratings and screwing them out of commercial airtime.
he is already rivaling carter in his obvious eneptitude.
thats cool though, you can continue to suck his cock, kiss his ass what ever you like to call it. i will continue to point out every mistake he makes, i will continue to give you all “i told you so” every time he fucks up.
but hey is sure is cool that he has the time to play ball all the time, and go on leno, and what
ok so the computer posted the last one 3 times LMAO i guess the computer really wanted to get that one across
Rangerjohn the American Economy went to shambles once the US Goverment decided to create the tax system. So you have one valid point among a ton of very biased rhetoric. The problem of America is not President Obama and note I said President because as an ex-military person I respect any president in office, unlike those who bash and demean the position with an undertone of disrespect. The problem of America is one that deals with simple supply and demand. President Obama can’t fix the problem, Bush couldn’t although he did contribute to the debt with a war on terror that we all know was begun through faulty intelligence and sustained by fear. The only thing that can fix this is basic, America must begin to produce more goods. The credit based system was flawed from the beginning John Maynard Keyes (sp) I’m just typing here… Recognized this in his papers on the economy. So let’s be honest here, since you are so intelligent, your comments on President Obama are simply fact based right wing rhetorical statements that only serve to promote underlying racist thoughts that continue to haunt this country and hurt this country. UCONN deserves a different thread. You are not very intelligent. You are simply using the research methods any first year freshman uses to write a paper. We all have out political preferences, its just that right wing is so against success that any argument about the President will be in the negative. 100 days is not nearly enough time to guage the president’s ability. If you don’t like him fine, say that. But don’t act like Gitmo was the safe haven that prevented an attack from occuring. Don’t act like creating dialogue destroys a country. If anything creating a discourse opens channels for the potential establishment of new jobs and technologies or at least the prevention of techonolgy that could really hurt the US (N. Korea hint, hint.)
wow man that’s a mouthful! way to go dime! this kind of topic will surely hit a nerve.
try talking about religion next time. DIME Headline: POPE Benedict shoo’s one in!(wooops, was that considered blasphemous?!! forgive me of my sin, pop…).
Talking about plain basketball, that’s way to cool for mr.obama.
Go Mavs!