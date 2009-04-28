Barack Obama Will Light You Up

We’re not sure if President Obama felt the pressure to go above and beyond for the UConn Women’s National Championship squad on their official trip to the White House in order to make up for the most ridiculous story of the year, but this is still cool as hell:



Moments after congratulating the University of Connecticut’s women’s team for winning the national championship, in front of the South Portico of the White House, President Obama hustled the team over to the outdoor half-court, away from reporters and cameras. The president prevailed in a brief, impromptu game of P-I-G with a few of the players.

“His shot’s a little unorthodox, but it goes in,” UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said. “He’s got a little bit of that swagger.”