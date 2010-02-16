Baron Davis Launches The BD DOOM At Li-Ning USA’s Grand Opening Reception

After spending a week in Dallas, I was ready to go. And while heading back to New York was high on my priority list, I decided to make a pitstop in my old stomping grounds of Portland, Ore. Having gone to school in P-Town, any chance I get to make it out there, I take. So with Li-Ning USA‘s grand opening reception taking place on Monday, it was a no-brainer.

So when I got to the Pearl District (where Li-Ning’s new HQ, showroom and retail space are based) there was already a line of about 25 people waiting to get in. Just like any other sneaker launch, it paid to get there early, as Li-Ning was offering an exclusive, one-time package deal that included a pair of Baron Davis‘ new BD Doom shoes and a limited “Beardman” collectible vinyl toy autographed by Boom Dizzle himself for the first 50 people to purchase the shoes.

But once the retail event shut down, and everyone went home with their new gear – which included everything from the BD Doom shoes to the coveted “Beardman” logo tees – they shut it down for an exclusive press event. With everyone from Baron Davis and Li-Ning designers Eric Miller and Duane Lawrence, to the Mayor of Portland and other key public figures, the event was great.

As always, Davis was more than personable as I spoke with him a length for a feature in the next issue of Dime about his partnership with the brand, life in Los Angeles and the next step. One to always embrace new media and live by the manta, “On to the next one,” BD is one of the guys that really seems to get it.

Also announced at the event was that Baron’s kicks and gear, starting in August 2010, will be available at over 50 Champs stores on the West Coast and online. But if you can’t wait, all the gear in the pictures below is available now in Portland or on their website (www.li-ningusa.com).

