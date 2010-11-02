Baron Davis: “I need to start training differently”

When word came out of the L.A. Clippers locker room that Baron Davis would sit out last night’s game against the Spurs with a sore left knee, the reaction was overwhelmingly snarky.

* Baron Davis sat out tonight cuz he didn’t wanna guard Tony Parker smh.

* Baron Davis is injured. We’re gonna win the game!

And those were the Clippers fans in the Twitterverse.

On the San Antonio broadcast, Sean Elliott openly questioned whether Baron’s DNP had something to do with the All-Star point guard not getting on board with the idea that he is no longer the focal point of the offense and that it’s Blake Griffin‘s show now.

Baron’s knee injury was legit — he said he first felt it during Sunday’s loss to the Mavericks, and woke up Monday morning unable to bend his knee — but you can add Clippers head coach Vinny Del Negro to the list of those rolling their eyes at the circumstance surrounding the player who was supposed to be the Clippers’ franchise star.

“Baron knows he was behind in his conditioning and he’s had to work so hard to get in condition that he’s had to put some extra strain on his knee,” Del Negro told ESPN after last night’s loss dropped L.A.’s record to 0-4. “That causes a lot of problems for everybody; for Baron, for the team, for everyone involved. He needs to be a leader and a catalyst for this team and by not preparing the right way he’s hurting himself and hurting the group and he knows that. He needs to do a better job in that area. He needs to grow and he needs to get smarter about it. He’s not 22 anymore. He’s 31. He’s got to do a better job in the offseason of keeping himself in condition and understanding his responsibility.”

For his part, Baron — who is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 assists on 32 percent shooting from the floor in three games — acknowledged he may have worked himself into an injury by pushing it too hard in training camp.

“I usually get in shape in August,” Davis said. “I’ve been doing that for the last six years of my career. This August I started working out and getting ready to go and it got a lot harder. It wasn’t like I wasn’t doing anything but my body wasn’t responding as quickly as it usually does and I think I kind of faced that reality this summer. … Getting in shape was never really a problem for me before but these nagging injuries have taught me a lesson. This summer was a dose of reality that I need to start training differently and earlier.”

The Clippers have a playoff-caliber team on paper, led by rookie sensation Griffin, third-year guard Eric Gordon, who put up 23 points and 11 assists against the Spurs, and All-Star center Chris Kaman. Del Negro has guided his last two teams (Chicago in ’09 and ’10) to the playoffs. But they need Baron to be there and playing up to his potential.

“Baron’s focus needs to be on conditioning and playing at a high level and he hasn’t done that for a while,” Del Negro said in the ESPN article. “I know he’s frustrated with that but there’s things he has to do to correct that … but talking about it and doing it are two different things and we’ve talked about that situation plenty. Now it’s up to Baron to make that commitment to get back into shape and get back with the team and be a leader and a catalyst for the team in the right way. It’s up to him.”