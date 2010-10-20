Baron Davis being sued for $25K for throwing dirt

How To Get Money in 2010: Move to a city inhabited by celebrities, buy a camera, get your Paparazzi Certification Badge out of a box of Cracker Jacks, annoy the crap out of a celebrity until they hopefully lash out, file a lawsuit.
Baron Davis is being sued by a paparazzi photographer in Los Angeles who claims Baron threw dirt on him two years ago.
Back in 2008, Baron was rumored to be dating actress Kate Hudson. The man filing the lawsuit said he was snapping photos outside of Hudson’s house when Baron allegedly “picked up a dirt clod and threw it,” hitting him in the face and causing damage to his eyeball. He is suing the Clippers’ point guard for $25,000.
Don’t worry about this being a big distraction for Baron. (And if you’re a Clippers fan, you’ve got bigger problems.) Just like the Hack-A-Shaq lawsuit, things like this pop up on the news radar and quickly go away, usually via a settlement that convinces everybody to shut their mouth about it.
i’ll let baron davis throw dirt in my face for free, is that weird?
It’s only weird if you’re holding a dildo
Bwahahahaha….Good comeback
Hahaha Michorizo, love it.
I would gladly trade my life for a pro athlete’s.
But I recognize the challenges that they face, and respect them for showing restraint as much as they do.
LMAO Baron threw dirt @ him like Cody in Super Street Fighter 4 HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
considering how much Davis likes to jack up the shots, Im sure that it may have been a few clods of dirt, with only a small percentage that hit
“things quickly go away, usually via a settlement that convinces everybody to shut their mouth about it.”
yeah, Baron hires the best lawyer in town, who talks with the other lawyer and politely explains that if baron wins the case, his client will need to pay the lawyer costs which are more than $25k …so the paparazzo will chill quickly :)