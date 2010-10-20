Baron Davis being sued for $25K for throwing dirt

How To Get Money in 2010: Move to a city inhabited by celebrities, buy a camera, get your Paparazzi Certification Badge out of a box of Cracker Jacks, annoy the crap out of a celebrity until they hopefully lash out, file a lawsuit.

Baron Davis is being sued by a paparazzi photographer in Los Angeles who claims Baron threw dirt on him two years ago.

Back in 2008, Baron was rumored to be dating actress Kate Hudson. The man filing the lawsuit said he was snapping photos outside of Hudson’s house when Baron allegedly “picked up a dirt clod and threw it,” hitting him in the face and causing damage to his eyeball. He is suing the Clippers’ point guard for $25,000.

Don’t worry about this being a big distraction for Baron. (And if you’re a Clippers fan, you’ve got bigger problems.) Just like the Hack-A-Shaq lawsuit, things like this pop up on the news radar and quickly go away, usually via a settlement that convinces everybody to shut their mouth about it.