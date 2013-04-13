The Top 10 Plays of Baron Davis’ Career

I’ve been a West Coast guy all my life, and I distinctly remember hearing about this new guard UCLA was about to give heavy play in its rotation. In 1998,came out and became Pac-10 freshman of the year and had become appointment viewing for Pac-10 fans. On one hand he was tearing apart my favorite team. On the other hand, it was effortless.

By his sophomore year he’d come back even after tearing his ACL in the NCAA Tourney (Derrick Rose fans, it is possible) and wasn’t just a shadow of his old self, he was so good it warranted the No. 3 pick in the draft.

Don’t forget: BD was a bad dude once upon a time. (Let’s not forget his fifth season where he went for 22.9 points, 2.4 steals and 7.5 assists per game.)

Today is Baron Davis’ 34th birthday. To celebrate one of the most entertaining players of our generation, we take a look back at the 10 best plays of his career to prove it.

10. A step inside half court is not too long for BD to throw an alley-oop to Blake Griffin.

9. He wasn’t the same guy late in his career as he was early, of course, but I like this personal 11-point stretch because it showed a) he could still play and b) he never lacked for confidence even when everyone was dogging him.

8. Flat-footed, Davis throws in an 89-footer to beat the buzzer against Milwaukee.