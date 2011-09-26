Philly Stands Up to LeBron, Carmelo and Chris Paul; Preview the Next Dream Team

According to The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Baron Davis is “eager” to start working with No. 1 overall pick Kyrie Irving. Davis told the Plain Dealer that Kyrie is immensely talented, creative, smart and has so much potential. He went on to say that they’ve discussed Cleveland, life as an NBA point guard and head coach Byron Scott. Pretty interesting comments from the former UCLA point guard. We’re not saying we’re “surprised” by Baron’s comments, just a little… taken back. Baron hasn’t exactly been the greatest role model these last few years, especially when you’re talking about his work ethic. Davis has consistently arrived out of shape to training camp. Let’s just hope things change with his new “father figure” role. Irving had this to say about Davis: “I have idolized Baron since I was a kid. He has been in the NBA for so long. He still has the same talent as when he first came in (to the league). What better way to come into the league than with a veteran point guard to learn under?” … If you’re Cleveland, are you throwing Irving right into the mix as the starter right away? Davis is still one of the top 10-15 point guards when he’s healthy and motivated. But at this point, with a team stuck in neutral, shouldn’t they be looking ahead? … Click to read about the foundation of the next Dream Team and the wild NBA All-Star Showdown in Philly last night…
for my dime comment boys
EXCERPT—
“… If you’re Cleveland, are you throwing Irving right into the mix as the starter right away?”
This kind of phrasing of the question kind of sways people to say NO as an answer. Using the word THROWING and phrases RIGHT INTO and RIGHT AWAY sounds borderline negative. If one were to read in between the lines it would look like a completely different question.
Translation kind of sounds like this:
… If you’re Cleveland, are you HASTILY DEPLOYING (throwing) Irving IMPATIENTLY (right into) into a pressurized starting point guard role (the mix) SIGNIFICANTLY EARLY (right away)?
Now how do y’all answer this question? Hmmmm..
LOL… In a game where 253 points were scored and we debated over the scoring prowess of Hakim Warrick, who only had 19. Yes he won the game but the “argument” was about whether or not Hakim is a scorer. For a game that had like 400 possessions, 19 points ain’t much. If I had to guess how he scored, caught a few back door lobs, tip ins, and occassional run out.
Props to the Philly team for representin. Dudes were serious out there. Kyle Lowry is a beast n I don’t know how anybody gonna stop Tyreke when he puts it all together. Too strong. Too quick. Deadly combination.
I love Blake Griffin’s game and Bosh is a solid backup….but hearin that those two should be on the squad lets me know just how underappreciated Lamarcus Aldridge is. Dude would kill internationally…
@KDizzle
I agree that LMA should easily get a spot on that team along with Kevin Love. Love has the ability to reb better than anyone in the NBA and step out to the 3pt line. LMA is close to that same type of player.
Blake Griffin is great, but those two are well ahead of him at this point.
And saying that the MvP (Rose) isnt on the team kinda discredits the source.
@the Kyrie vid
That shit is sad that these female groupies keep doing that shit. You don’t see male groupies pulling that shit on the WNBA players or entertainers.
I don’t think Blake should be on the team just yet. His game is purely athletic at this point, but once he cleans up and gets better, he’ll definitely be a lock. If they say he’s a lock NOW, I’m sure it’s basically popularity and for fans to go ooh & ahh.
I’d say, with a 12-man roster…
Starting:
5-Dwight Howard (Not really a question.)
4-Kevin Love (Fit well with the Redeem Team. Rebounder & Intangibles.)
3-Melo (Straight Scorer.)
2-Kobe (“Veteran Role”. Always a threat.)
1-CP3 (Experienced PG.)
Bench:
5-Bosh/LMA (Both can be a 4 or 5 & mix well with any lineup.)
4-Lebron (Versatile, facilitator & scorer if necessary.)
3-Durant (Straight Scorer.)
2-Wade (Everything.)
1-D.Rose/Deron Williams (Rose off the bench because of lack of international play. But I’m sure he’ll start a few games anyway because he can do everything. & D.Will is a solid PG with international experience like CP3, maybe more so now that he’s playing in Turkey.)
Her name is Miss Hawaii but she’s reppin NY hard. I’m confused. Is she suffering from the LeBron Complex?
I’m sorry, i love d rose but i just don’t see him gettin much clock over cp3 and d will. anyone agree?
@The Truth – I don’t think CP3 will follow through and play in the Olympics. If Derrick Rose continues to improve while Paul has some knee problem, he might sit out all together.
If all 3 do make the team, I agree with you, Rose seems the most likely to take the backseat and just learn. Deron will play his, “I’ve actually played a season over here, have you?” card to get playing time. Chris Paul has the buddy system going for him.
———-
I’d like to see LMA make the team but I doubt it happens. Other PF’s are ahead of him for one reason or another.
@abpin
I wouldn’t say Blake is all athleticism. His phenominal athleticism kinda over shadows his other abilities like passing and ball handling for a 6’10 guy. Plus he is a very good rebounder, when was the last time a rookie grabbed that many rebs per game, Shaq in 92′? or Duncan in 97′?
But as far as international play goes, why would anyone chose Lebron? He is great for NBA rules, but the FIBA rules kinda work against his strengths. So i doubt the NBA will chose the 2012 team based on FIBA ability.
The way i see the team is as follows
PG – CP3, Rose, DWill
SG – Wade
SF – Durant, Melo
PF – LBJ, B. Griffin, Bosh
C – Dwight, K. Love
As far as Kobe, I don’t think he will be playing in 2012. He is getting older and may want to rest. I see Rose and Dwilliams spending time as the back up SG since FIBA guards are all small anyway. I don’t know of another SG that would be healthy enough or good enough to take minutes from them.
– Brandon Roy, but his health is too bad.
– Tyreke Evans could go but he would have to make a huge leap this year.
– Steph Curry played well but unless he changes teams (ORL anyone?) i don’t see him being in the spotlight enough to make this loaded team, but they do need his shooting badly
– Rondo….um hell no
– Rookies…..I don’t see a Christian Latener type making the team. Just won’t happen. Unless Harrison Barnes is all of a sudden a monster.
@FnF and Truth
As you can see in my previous post. I don’t think the 2012 team USA will have Kobe. And I can also see CP3 not playing due to needing rest. If that Happens then DWilliams is the only one playing ahead of Rose.
The problem really seems to be that they won’t have enough guys who will be able to take a backseat and still perform when its time.
Guys like Jason Kidd, Mike Miller, and Tayshun Prince were able to just do their jobs and play their games in a small amount of minutes. If KLove, Griffin, Rose, and Durant can all humble themselves enough to just play a role, this team could be even better than 2012 and possibly the 2nd best USA team behind DT1.
I think that someone’s ego is going to end up hurt.
A point to which a few you have alluded is that the superstar mentality doesn’t necessarily work for this team, nor does it work for these rules.
So unless a couple of these guys check their ego at the door, they’re not going to get much PT or even make the team at all!
Last time around, I was excited that we had the second tier stars like AI2 stepping up and doing the best they could at their jobs. I doubt it was a coincidence: most would give props to Coach K.
In sum, if the U.S. has 12 spots but 15 superstars, who gets cut? And will it be 12 superstars, or will Coach K (who doesn’t ever have to see these guys again after the Olympics, really) choose “elite talent for a role” (role player) instead of “elite player” (superstar).
I guess what I’m trying to say is, “If we agree that sub-superstar players such as LMA or Love would be good for the team, can we afford to cut guys like Blake Griffin or Derrick Rose simply because their (superstar) skillsets don’t fit on this team?”
i just want to say first and foremost (pun intended) that i wasn’t mentioning hakim warricks philly game stats as something to point out. it was more of me reminiscing of me and f&f going back and forth about some guy who isn’t even an nba starter. i wasn’t tryna boast or anything, just bringing up an old discussion we had about him as a player. but to be fair f&f, 19 point and 12 rebounds shows activeness at least, and it’s nuthin to sneeze at. but i just wanted to be clear f&f that when i brought it up, it was just trying to get you to remember our discussion, no foul play on my part. i fux with u dude.
I don't feel bad for dudes who get caught up in drama with the groupies and crap like that. I love a little attitude in a woman, love a strong woman, but then there's that obnoxious/delusional line, and this chick is WAY across that. How could you think you could hit that and not get any drama? If you don't know how to stay away from chicks like that by the time you get into the league, you deserve everything you get.
For me, and I might get some crap for this, I wouldn’t take Dwight to the Olympics. Swap him out for LMA. You’ve got your inside guys of Love, Griffin, and Aldridge. Then CP3 as your point with DWIll backing him up. Kobe, Durant, Melo, Wade. Lebron will be there. That’s 10 right there with size, rebounding, athleticism, scoring. Your big guys can step out and shoot the 3, Griffin is too quick going to the basket, Melo is built for international stuff. Wade, CP, Durant, Melo, Lebron = running. Go big with Aldridge, Griffin, Love, Lebron, Durant. Any combination of guys you put out there is big, fast, can score, and flexible as far as playing all over the floor.
BIG ISLAND
“How could you think you could hit that and not get any drama? If you don’t know how to stay away from chicks like that by the time you get into the league, you deserve everything you get.”
I think you just summed it up perfectly. That's the exact reason the NBA started a class for rookies to assist and prepare rookies for making a smooth and educated transition into the league. Sadly though, if you remember, due to the lockout, the NBA cancelled this Rookie Transition Program (RTP). The key message of the program was to help rookies understand their lives will change as they come into money and notoriety…people. The program teaches them how to deal with these things.
@B-News
@B-News

I remember someone mentioned that google search thing on the WNBA a while ago lol. It is what it is though.
For me, I love basketball so much that i watch anyone playing. So while you guys are tripping over the lockout, Im tuning in to watch WNBA MvP Tameka Catchings and the Fever play against Angel McCaughtry and the ATL Dream. Or even better Minny's Simone Augustus and Mya Moore take on PHX's Dian Turasi and Dwanna Bonner. These WNBA playoff games have actually been some of the best WNBA games ive ever seen and some of the best basketball ive seen.
And yes I think a few of them are sexy as hell, but I like tall women lol. Mya Moore (6’0), Candace Parker (6’5), Candice Wiggins (5’9),Kristy Toliver (5’7) Liz Cambage (6’8),Skylar Diggins (5’9) and Lauren Jackson (6’6) are all sexy as fluck to me. I would be a WNBA groupie and i’d defintely keep my mouth shut lol.
also….if u want lockout hope, Maurice Evans (nbpa vice president) believes there will be basketball sometime between November and January.
@Big Is
Did you not see Dwight dominating in the Olympics. As a matter of fact, did you not see all of the true bigs the NBA has sent over dominate? Ewing, DRob, Shaq, Hakeem, Kemp, Duncan, Amare, Dwight.
Plus lets not forget about guys like Pau and Marc Gasol, Nene, Greeces baby shaq, and Kris Kaman who would destroy team USA if Dwight wasn’t in the middle blocking shots.
LMA, Griff and Love are nice, but Dwight is better than all of them at being a center.
The thing that team USA doesn’t need/want to do is try to emulate the foreign teams. We don’t have to have a team full of bigs who shoot 3s or a team full of guards who are all shooters but cant drive. We just need players who are willing to work together, are smart, and are skilled enough to work within a system.
Speaking of which, Coach K sucks balls and doesn’t need to be coaching that team anymore. sure he coached the team that won gold, but they never really looked good on offense. They were just playing phenominal defense.
@DIME
Can we get something on the best assist of all time. Here is one i found on youtube but it isn’t even close.
[www.youtube.com]
Magics pass at number is fucking sick though. Especially the finish by B.Scott.
Also the around the back lead pass by Isiah vs the Bulls looked like it was magically done.
Bird also has a pass where he takes a dribble then as the ball is coming up he slaps it to McHale for the dunk. As a kid we tried emulating that pass on the playground over and over. Only to realize just how difficult it was.
@Big Isl
I see your logic in sending LMA over Howard, but they need a defensive big to single-cover any other big who might have otherwise had a good interior scoring night. Bosh and LMA are too similar. Personally, I would take LMA over Bosh… but’s that’s just me.
@Jay
The only reason i would take LMA over Bosh is because Ive already witnessed how Bosh plays with superstars and he isn’t very useful at playing his role. He’s not terrible but he isn’t great like a James Worthy or Kevin McHale at playing 2nd/3rd fiddle. So I’d like to give LMA a try at that. Plus he’s bigger and a stronger player underneath the basket.
Here is one of my favorite youtube videos. MJ before he got to the NBA. I’ve been following MJ since playing in the back alleys of Chicago shooting and dunking on milk crates with the bottom cut out, and I still have never seen most of these highlights. Kinda refreshing actually. And shows the greatness of MJ vs anyone else
[www.youtube.com]!
@Beiber – No harm no foul.
The WNBA is nice. Different but still nice. The CFL isn’t the NFL but you still have nice plays & highlights.
2012 Team – Because of what Lebron could do and the versatility he offers, you have to bring him along. If Kobe wants to play, you can’t deny him a roster spot. You can hold tryouts and hope he hurts himself but those 2 will make the team, if they want to.
Dwight-Love-Blake-Lebron does it matter what other big you bring? Mcgee possibly. Monroe only if Dwight is shooting a movie.
@Chi
“The only reason i would take LMA over Bosh…”
^ I don’t think you’ll find someone who disagrees with your assessment. Both of them have shown their worth as the main guy, and a complimentary piece. IMO, LMA is better in both roles.
I still think a 2nd teir Team USA roster would be better. Gold would still be expected of them but they wouldn’t be complacent as a team that swept the world, the last time out. Also it gives the guys who are on the verge of being superstars, a valuable experience to motivate their growth in the NBA.
We see Lebron and Kobe year-round. They might be the only players that matter but they aren’t the only players. Team USA is a player development program that just so happens to participate in World competitions. How much more are you developing a 25+ scorer/7X 1st Team/ 6X All-Star/ Max player?
Look at all the guys from last year’s team, most had a breakout year. Continue that trend! Bolster the middle teir of the league so that all these franchises losing money can at least market a World Champion on their rosters. Revive a dying franchise like Detroit by sending Monroe and Daye. If Nola still had Marcus Thorton or Collison, send one of them. Then the league has some selling point to unload that franchise on some rich guy who doesn’t really know basketball. [Oh well for that team]. have someone from the Bobcats go. I couldn’t tell you who to send though.
The world knows they can’t F with America’s best. Team USA needs to show some arrogance and send a less than stellar team. 1972 will NOT happen again.
Rose’s ego won’t be a problem. I just read his interview in SLAM(am I allowed to say SLAM on this site?) and he said he’s not expecting to be on the Olympic team but wondering if he will even make it so him having a lesser role on the team will be good enough for him.
As far as that crazy bitch in the video I saw that a few months ago. For some reason she thinks having a bunch of Twitter followers is important SMH…nice rack tho lol. As far as WNBA players having male groupies the only incident that comes to mind is when Leon Smith went nuts over Cappie Pondexter(even tho she wasn’t in the league at the time).
@ dudes who like Dwight Howard
I don’t hate on Dwight Howard at all. It’s just the Olympic game doesn’t suit true centers that well (wide lane, bs calls, ball movement, other countries having big guys who play on the perimeter). I mean Shaq, in his prime, got 9 and 5 a game. I like Dwight, and he is hands down the best center in the world right now. But he is terrible at 1)shooting free throws, and 2)passing out of double teams. I also feel like bringing LMA, Love and Griffin gives you size on both ends, with guys who can still overpower (maybe not Love) their guy in the post, spread the floor, and pass better. I know Dwight will go. I just think you could go without him and be just fine, if not better, in the Olympics. In the NBA, gimme Dwight over all three of those guys.
@jdizzle
Yeh I just bought that slam mag too. I don’t really like their articles on DRose, could just be me nitpicking though. I just feel some weird bias when they write articles on him. Rose will have no problem mentally coming off the bench or playing his role, but i don’t know if his game will remain the same without being able to take as many shots or handle the ball as much. Its the same reason that a lot of people didn’t want Lebron or Wade in Chicago, because they would take the ball out of Rose’s hands too often. And unfortunately, Rose (like Wade, Bron, Melo, and some other big names) is still at the stage in his Bball IQ where he needs the ball to be effective on the court. Although i was very impressed by his defense during FIBA play in 2010.
ANd oh yes, I fucks with Marissa Coleman. She is a former Terp, played with Tolliver.
@Big Is
They are going away from the trapaziod lane, and FIBA play is more physical than NBA play right now. Why not bring the biggest physical prescence in the NBA. Plus you can not forget his shot blocking ability.
LMA would fill in just fine, but he tends to float away from the basket too much to be a 5 man. And there is no way KLove or Griffin is checking Nene, Kaman, or the Gasol brothers one on one. Dwight will shut every one of them DOWN.
I don’t like Dwights lack of skill or IQ in FIBA play, but Team USA doesn’t need or have to play FIBA style ball. All they have to do is hit jumpshots and play lockdown perimeter defense. Howards got everything else handled.
@FnF
Ok, if you want a 2nd tier team, who exactly do you think should be on that 12 man roster? I would say send new blood but you have to have one or two stars or soon to be superstars. But i would only do that every four years. Whichever players played in the qualifying games should have first dibbs play in the upcoming olympics barring injury. You can’t really take the opportunity away from guys like Rose, Durant, and Love to win a gold medal in the olympics. Its not something that comes around that often and a lot of players want to have a gold medal.
i dnt even think Aldridge can over power bigs in the paint. he’s not a banger. but he still good for how he plays. he is basically an all star in waiting…for the next all star game.
I cosign almost everything Big I said, but the only problem if they don’t include Howard is……. all their bigs who can play center are too similar. They pretty much need Howard because he’s the changeup. There are bigs from other countries (Bogut, Gasols, Kaman, Nene) who can kill Bosh… who can kill Aldridge… Howard is the dude who can effectively damper any scoring streak just by putting him in the game. Howard will defend his position by himself… Bosh/Aldridge/Griffin can’t. And opponents will have to double-down on Howard, but might not have to on Aldridge, Bosh or Griff.
I’m not exactly a pro-Howard dude… I’m more a non-Bosh guy. If I were selecting the players I would take Howard, Griff, and Aldridge. Bosh would be staying in Miami.
And sorry to get too far ahead… but I’m hoping for a Spain/US final.
We could potentially see a Marc/Pau vs Howard/Griffin frontcourt matchup. Brains vs Brawn. That would be fun to watch.
but hey, look, i’m not here to change your mind. i’m here just stating the facts so rondo doesn’t go under-appreciated. a lot of ppl do that. funny thing is, i’m a lakers fan, sticking up for a C’s player. go figure. shows that i don’t like people not getting their due credit.