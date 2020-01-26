Getty Image
DimeMag

Fans Assembled Outside Staples Center Following Kobe Bryant’s Passing

TwitterAssociate Editor

Fans in Los Angeles are mourning the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant by assembling near the building where he carved out a legacy as one of the best basketball players to ever live. According to multiple people in of Los Angeles, those in the area looking to honor Bryant after his passing on Sunday morning gathered in L.A. Live, the entertainment complex adjacent to the Staples Center, for an impromptu memorial.

Fans were unable to gather right at Staples due to the Grammys, which take place on Sunday evening in the building and has been closed off for the event. One fan picked up a bouquet of flowers, which he then brought over to the plaza.

Other memorials included a fan bringing a piece of Bryant-inspired artwork and those in attendance cheering in memory of the retired Lakers star when a graphic was put on a video board.

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. There were no survivors, and according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, along with one of her teammates and one of their parents, were also on board. The reactions to Bryant’s passing, which comes one day after LeBron James passed him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, have extended far beyond the world of basketball.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×