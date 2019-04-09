It’s Time To Reexamine Replay Reviews For Determining Possession

Getty Image

Instant replay is always a divisive topic in sports, and it’s inevitably discussed ad nauseam following a big game where it plays a decisive role in the outcome.

On Monday night, the instant replay discussion came up again in Virginia’s 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech in the national championship game in Minneapolis. The Cavaliers only had a two-point lead with a minute to play in overtime and got some assistance from a replay review that gave them possession when De’Andre Hunter stripped Davide Moretti.

The initial call was Texas Tech ball, as it would be at every point in the game not inside the final two minutes. However, because it was within those last two minutes, the officials went to the monitors and slowed it down, determining that it had, in fact, grazed Moretti’s hand after Hunter was no longer touching it, thus giving the ball to Virginia.