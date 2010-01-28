Basketball Question of the Day

Where should the NBA/NCAA draw the line on referee criticism?

In the first half of last night’s Bulls/Thunder game, Joakim Noah made like Christian Okoye and ran over a stationary Nenad Krstic (outside the no-charge circle) on his way to the rim. Krstic was called for the foul.

One of OKC’s announcers started to tear into the refs, but stopped himself short and settled for making a joke about Noah playing running back for the Bears. But in all honestly, the announcer had no reason to hold back.

If players and coaches can be fined for publicly criticizing referees, why are announcers allowed to get away with it? Especially when the truth is that announcers have a bigger impact on public opinion? Think about it: Sean Elliott‘s 48 minutes of complaining during Spurs games will do more to influence a San Antonio fan’s view of the refs than Tim Duncan‘s handful of whiny face looks or one post-game comment from Gregg Popovich.

Overall, I don’t have a problem with anybody criticizing the refs, but I understand why the rules are in place. Being a ref is tough and thankless enough, so giving them some form of protection from (even more) public scrutiny helps prevent a climate where nobody would want to be a ref. But if you’re going to prohibit players and coaches from Monday morning QB’ing the refs, why not extend that to announcers and writers?