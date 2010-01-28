Basketball Question of the Day

Where should the NBA/NCAA draw the line on referee criticism?
In the first half of last night’s Bulls/Thunder game, Joakim Noah made like Christian Okoye and ran over a stationary Nenad Krstic (outside the no-charge circle) on his way to the rim. Krstic was called for the foul.
One of OKC’s announcers started to tear into the refs, but stopped himself short and settled for making a joke about Noah playing running back for the Bears. But in all honestly, the announcer had no reason to hold back.
If players and coaches can be fined for publicly criticizing referees, why are announcers allowed to get away with it? Especially when the truth is that announcers have a bigger impact on public opinion? Think about it: Sean Elliott‘s 48 minutes of complaining during Spurs games will do more to influence a San Antonio fan’s view of the refs than Tim Duncan‘s handful of whiny face looks or one post-game comment from Gregg Popovich.
Overall, I don’t have a problem with anybody criticizing the refs, but I understand why the rules are in place. Being a ref is tough and thankless enough, so giving them some form of protection from (even more) public scrutiny helps prevent a climate where nobody would want to be a ref. But if you’re going to prohibit players and coaches from Monday morning QB’ing the refs, why not extend that to announcers and writers?
The nba doesn’t control/pay the media…
I think its called “freedom of speech”….
If the NBA doesn’t want people to criticize the refs, then get some fucking refs who don’t completely suck. The reffing in the NBA is completely ruining the game.
Watching Wade get the star treatment against the Raptors last night, where EVERY time he looked to shoot, he was going to get a whistle is just disgusting.
People are ALWAYS saying “well, if that were John Doe instead of LeBron, that foul wouldn’t have been called”, which is just plain wrong. Refs should call the game as they see it, not as they see who is playing. A foul on the 12th man should be the same as a foul for the “star” and viceversa.
If you watch guys like Greg Oden play (when he does play), or Dwight Howard, or pretty much any big defensive center, the refs just shackle those players. They look at a guy wrong and it’s a foul.
Reffing is straight broken in the NBA, I barely watch anymore because it’s so frustrating to see some of the calls/non-calls that happen. Just youtube bad reffing and you can watch videos for hours highlighting this.
Fuck the refs, there should be no lines as far as how far you can criticize them. When they do a good fucking job, then you can draw some lines. With how bad they are right now, they deserve all the criticism they get, and maybe even more (something violent).
It shouldn’t be stopped for anyone, just fine them if they go too far. “I thought the refs made a lot of bad calls.” shouldn’t be a fine. “I don’t know how they could see the game with their heads that far up their @$$es.” should be a fine. There’s more of a gray area, sure, but right now, you can’t say anything without getting fined.
Either that or just make the refs available to the media after games just like the players so the reporters can ask about the questionable (aka terrible) calls.
Gotta do one or the other. As it is right now, it’s a joke.
Yeah, but I gotta admit after watching the nuggets play the warriors last week, I’d love to have the announcers be held accountable for criticizing the refs. I almost had to watch the game on mute it was so painful.
This actually brings up a question I’ve had for awhile:
Do the local NBA announcers work for the team, or do they work for the TV station?
If they work for the team, than the NBA would be within its right to fine them. If they work for the TV station, then no. But I swear I’ve heard cases of announcers getting in trouble with the League. Like didn’t the Clippers guys recently get in trouble for saying something offensive about Hamed Haddadi?
@3 100% right to the millionth power. It’s ridicolous to watch on DVR & slow motion. I think in some cases the age of the ref plays a factor as well. The prefential treatment though is too much. Why do you think some players & coaches. Fans alike react & feel the way they do. Were not crazy. It’s fixed from beginning of the season till the end.
Were the one’s that are hooked so bad we still watch & make them money. The only way they’ll get it. Is if it hits the pockets. If people stop signing up for League Pass & going to games they’re might be a change. If I could build a shitty car & people still buy it consistently. Would you make any changes? I know it sucks but that’s life & the world we live in. They could care less about talent or competitive basketball. Let’s just market who we like & that’s it. I also feel like most commentators are horrible. I love what Clyde Frazier has done for the Knicks but listening to him at times. Could get painful. Commentating is a skill & some people just don’t have it.
Reggie Miller is another awful one. I don’t even like Bob Knight on College Basketball. He’s dry. Even Dickie V is so pro ACC & Duke it’s ridicolous. No one else exists. Currently Sean Elliot is the worse or top 3. He’s like when Steve Smith started on NBA TV. SMitty got it together now. I wouldn’t even mind Rick Kamla commentating games & he’s clueless as to the real world. He’s a Fantasy guru which has nothing to do with real basketball.
Announcers are cool as long as it’s civil.
I think when it’s getting to the point of cussing and slander then it’s going where it shouldn’t. There does have to be limitations though because if not, then the refs loose even more of their stance as far as being respected cause the players and coaches would know they were not being backed by the league.
Also for a coach or player to constantly talk on a ref. would eventually probably have the ref making calls because of that person rather than the play.
I think cordially disagreeing is cool, but just going in on a rant is where it’s to far.
Their should be warnings though. I mean don’t they straight up just fine people now. Give them 2 warnings and on the 3rd if it happens a fine.
@ Control
Unfortunately basketball still falls under sports entertainment so thats where all thiis is stemming from.. Stern idea of the perfect NBA is far from “fair competetive play”..
Its lets see how we can Kobe and Lebron into the Finals and reap those ratings baby.. Orlando messed that up last year, but as we all saw the refs TRIED STUPID HARD to make it happen..
Boston vs LA and so on.. its all entertainment baby and the refs play the biggest part in that..
Dwades phantom call in game 4 or 5 or whenever was another example.. they tried to stretch that Finals out because they thought Dallas could afford to lose a game and still come back guns blazing.. Dallas was so pissed they never recovered..
Its sad because EVERYONE in the NBA worked they ass off to get in and you got ur share of pricks screwin up a lifetimes worth of hardword and aspirations..
Lol dwade in the finals was the biggest ref job i ever seen. He averaged something like 16.5ft a game!!!! That’s crazy. Too bad Lebron eclipsed his record the whole playoffs last year until the last game, he was averaging aroun 16.8ft. The fact that these guys are on the line 20 times a game makes the game boring as hell. Not to mention all of those bogus calls near the end of the game (dwights clean block on lbj was called as a foul!!) just astounds me.
Anyone see lebron hacking josh smith in the air and getting called for the ‘clean’ block?? I was boutta throw my shoe at the tv set.
Sports-casters don’t work for the NBA, they’re purchasers of the NBA product. You can’t fine your buyers, you can only provide them with disincentives, and then only within the bounds of sane business practise that won’t leave you playing untelevised games. The system under which the NBA runs is a draconian throwback, don’t expect it to extend to the free press or sports networks.
Furthermore, the best trained refs in the world are still shit, and they always will be. It’s the biggest open secret in the game that human perception isn’t up to the task of calling every foul perfectly, even with three refs. Even on video replays you have to look at it four or five times occasionally. That’s why you can’t have refs and players and everyone constantly talking about it – because if you get rid of the convenient conceit that refs can get it right and decide only perfection will do, you can’t have basketball.
A lot of stuff happens too quickly to be sure, and when that happens refs are forced to read the situation. Player x fell over, player y is bleeding from the face. It happens in all contact sports.
On the superstar calls, when you’re trying to read a situation and you’ve seen Kobe or Chauncey legitimately draw a foul with vet moves 1000 times during your officiating life and you see some ambigiuous contact, are you going to assume the rookie or Brian Scalabrine outplayed Kobe or Chauncey? Or are you going to go with your experience. IT’S NOT ALL ABOUT THE GHOSTLY HANDS OF DAVID STERN AND THE STONEMASONS AND CORPORATE GHOULS PULLING THE STRINGS, CONSPIRACY THEORY LOONS.
@ 7
“It’s ridicolous to watch on DVR & slow motion.”
As soon as NBA refs become automated arrays of high speed cameras with instant analysis software you’ll be right in your criticism. If you have to watch it in slow motion to be sure, MAYBE THAT’S WHY THE CALL WAS WRONG.
P.S. Sorry about ALL THE SNARKY CAPS.
Anyone else find it funny fans always know what the right call is… I mean its easy for us to sit back and say refs are horrible and ruining the game.
@ Bakedbeing
Go read Donaghy’s interviews and tell me if they dont make sense.. The funniest part is i think he mentions Bravetta’s name and aint no ref make some of the worst calls than Bravetta.. Conspiracy theories?? nah too much money to lose by making it a level playing field.. but that statement in itself is a conspiracy theory isnt it lol..
@ JRav
Ill give u that because i damn sure dont complain when we march to the line but i be PISSED and extremely observant when the opposing team does lol
But superstar treatment is evident to anyone..
no they shouldnt be muzzled .last night at the utah at portland game 20,000 people booed in unison for well over 10 min solid.the decibal level was so loud that the luodest p.a. system in the nba couldnt stop it with interviews of famous blazers from the past being drowned out by the venamous catcalls.will stern and his gastopos and storm troopers next try to silence the fans!!!!! the refs must have got the point ,because they meraculously started to call a fair game from that point forward. read this write up from blazers edge for a good laugh.
The already grumpy crowd (see also: scoreboard) went bonkers at the end of the first period when Nicolas Batum appeared to be fouled with a foul so foul-acious that it dwarfed many of the fouls that had been called in Utah’s favor in the quarter. Batum converted the layup but no whistle blew. In short order Jerryd Bayless had earned a technical foul for protesting, which lit the fuse in the stands. In one of those “Only in Portland” moments a torrential flow of boos flooded the arena floor, reverberating so loudly that it hit the back walls of the building with force and redoubled. But these boos didn’t stop after 10 seconds, or 30, or a minute. They sustained and grew through the long, long quarter break. It was like a weird, amoeba-like organism had formed out of 20,000 people which was now intent on sucking up the refs with a sticky, poisonous tongue of booing. About halfway through the break the arena staff put on film of Kiki Vandeweghe and Mychal Thompson talking about their Blazer experiences, this being 80’s Remembrance Night and all. For a second the organism paused as if considering whether to take the bait and subside, lulled into submission by these fan-favorite players of yore. But the Boomoeba was angry and after that half-hesitating moment it doubled and tripled its efforts. Poor Mychal and Kiki couldn’t be heard at all…and this is after the staff cranked the speaker volume way up. Anyone who’s been anywhere near the Rose Garden knows those that sound system is LOUD. It was no more than a buzzing subtext rumbling impotently behind the Boomoeba’s hunting call. It wanted blood and it would not be dissuaded from its target. The second quarter horn sounded and the booing was still as strong as ever. I have never heard anything like it. The refs did ease the calls from that point on. Perhaps it was the natural tendency to protect the losing team in a blowout, particularly at home. Perhaps it was the cover-your-butt thing they sometimes do to make the whistles even out. But I think the Boomoeba may have made their neck hairs stand a little. The Boomoeba is scary.
Sean idiot is the worst announcer next to that old fart in Boston
As a ref, I get yelled at a lot. Most of the time it proves to me that the casual basketball fan and their announcers are idiots. Coaches want refs to call travels that are caused by slight bumps (fouls) that are better let go to keep the flow of the game.
Advantage/Disadvantage is a paradigm for which all fouls are called at higher levels, i.e did the foul cause and advantage or disadvantage to a player? With players like Bron, who gets hit everytime he moves on the floor without it fazing him, especially when going to the cup, this becomes difficult, because fouls that you cannot pass on cause turnovers, missed shots, or puts a player at risk (i.e. in the case of an airborne shooter). Then there are obvious fouls.
NBA refs need to be separated from the NBA and governed independently to eliminate superstar calls. I have no problem with people criticizing refs, we all make mistakes especially in the fraction of a second in which fouls occur. Statements by coaches typically come from being upset at their players for playing poorly, railing on the refs because they can’t bruise their players egos. Those can be detrimental because they ruin the LEague Product that they are producing, I get that.
Oh, and NBA officials are the best in the world at calling ball, bar none. I don’t think until someone puts on the stripes that they are able to comment on why an official makes a bad call. On the flip side, you learn early to get in position, get an angle, call your primary area (post/perimeter) and if you don’t have a good look and are sure (hundo per cent) then you cannot make the call. You can even tell a coach that you had a bad angle for no-calling something (once) without them leaning into you.
refs sucks. players should be allowed to smash em with chairs or hit em with beer bottles.
@18 & Baked. Well stated points but still bogus to me. When I hear you didn’t see it or get in position. That’s not problem. Move your fat a&^ or old blind self & fix it. It’s costing my players & me aggravation. No matter how you put officiating controls the tempo & eventual winner & loser of the game in many ways. Ejections,Techs,Foul disparity,Flow,Touches,Flops,Travels
3sec,Super Star calls,benefit of the doubt,bias toward team,players,management,city. Etc. Etc. I see cheating in regualar speed & then watch in dvr to make sure I’m not blind. We can make any excuse if it’s hard to be a ref. Imagine what it’s like being a basketball or for that case any other thing you have no experience on.
I coach & can tell you refs are terrible for the most part. There are some good & fair ones but there outweighted by the corrupted & ones who hold more influence over them. It’s a shady game. I’ve had some refs in rec leagues that tell you. You’re not going to get the benefit of the doubt. You’re new earn your stripes. Better yet the coach you’re going up agaisnt or player knows the ref or has a better relationship. I’ve had tournament directors feel bad about there bad officiating. Some of the refs that do rec leagues I’ve seen in the league. One I know for certain that might be the worse I’ve seen in a while. Is Pee Wee Herman. Next game you watch. There’s a ref that reminds you of Pee Wee. He doesn’t know what’s going on & definitely knew the man that knows the man. If that wasn’t a favor. He never played basketball in his life.
Basketball has gotten like wrestling more & more each year. It’s probably worse now that we have dvr,slow motion,you tube, & twitter along with every other media outlet taking a closer look. If every or most calls & games were called properly or fairly they’re would be a huge difference of in eventual outcomes. Honestly you think Donagy would make up a book. Why? Most of what he’s saying is false. People really believe that? Whenever there’s money involved. Expect an unfair outcome. Thus is LIFE. It’s America people. BIG BUSINESS
“Whenever there’s money involved. Expect an unfair outcome. Thus is LIFE. It’s America people. BIG BUSINESS”
That is one of the best quotes I’ve seen in a LONG time…