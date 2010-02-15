Basketball’s Urban Legends

Any time a basketball game is played in a dome, you know the announcers and analysts are going to wear out the “shooting backdrop” angle and talk about how hard it is to hit jumpers.

Last night’s All-Star Game was no different. Against the backdrop of 108,000 people in Cowboys Stadium, with plenty of shiny watches and Texas-sized cleavage to provide even more distractions, the familiar story line came up even though both teams actually shot the ball pretty well (15-38 from three-point range, or 38 percent).

Then during a mid-game interview, Joe Johnson was asked if he found it harder to shoot in the dome. “It don’t matter to me,” Joe said. “If you’re a shooter, you can shoot, man.”

Not even Reggie Miller could argue against that. Which brings the question: Is the whole “Shooting in a dome is tougher” thing just another myth that enough people have accepted and made it into fact?

What are some other basketball urban legends you think aren’t true?

