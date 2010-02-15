Basketball’s Urban Legends

Any time a basketball game is played in a dome, you know the announcers and analysts are going to wear out the “shooting backdrop” angle and talk about how hard it is to hit jumpers.
Last night’s All-Star Game was no different. Against the backdrop of 108,000 people in Cowboys Stadium, with plenty of shiny watches and Texas-sized cleavage to provide even more distractions, the familiar story line came up even though both teams actually shot the ball pretty well (15-38 from three-point range, or 38 percent).
Then during a mid-game interview, Joe Johnson was asked if he found it harder to shoot in the dome. “It don’t matter to me,” Joe said. “If you’re a shooter, you can shoot, man.”
Not even Reggie Miller could argue against that. Which brings the question: Is the whole “Shooting in a dome is tougher” thing just another myth that enough people have accepted and made it into fact?
What are some other basketball urban legends you think aren’t true?
that kobe bryant is a dominant defensive stopper.
I do believe that in the end, a shooter will make his shots no matter where he is. A physical location is not a good enough reason to “lose your shot.” It’s allowing yourself MENTALLY to be distracted that is the true reason. And NBA players are professionals. Nothing can get to them (except for maybe a red cup thrown at Artest, but I digress).
LeBron is called for the right number of fouls.
Shaq had skills besides fouling people and not getting called for it, I mean… knocking people out of the way and dunking.
Paul Pierce is one of the best shooters in NBA history.
LMAO@hahns, thats a good one.
~Earl Manigult grabbing a dollar off the top of the backboard. at like 6’2″ and not having worked on his legs at all…nah
~anything Wilt Chamberlin ever said
JJ is right, if you can shoot, you can shoot. Unless there is some crazy kinetic force at play (wind, rain, a pair of SUPER amazing breasts) the arc and distance of the shot don’t change.
Chicagorilla
Not only could Earl grab a dollar off the top of the backboard, he could give you change on the way down.
Lebron can hold Kobes jock..
And that backdrop crap is all excuses..
If you can shoot while being face guarded you can shoot with no backdrop..
Allen Iverson is over 6’0″ tall
Rajon Rondo is a Top 5 PG
Lebron is going to the Knicks
How the fuck does a dollar get up there in the first place?
that it’s ok to lick your hand before you’re going to shoot right after using said hand to wipe the bottom of your shoe
glen ‘big baby’ davis’ actual nickname is ‘the gooch’
White men can’t jump.
like aron said, Rajon Rondo will be in the next 10 all-star games…
Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki winning the MVP consecutive years…
That Phil Jackson is actually the best coach in the history of the NBA. The man won 10 rings, but each team had either MICHAEL JORDAN or KOBE AND SHAQ, 3 of the top 10 players of all time and easily the most dominant players in the league in their respective primes.
Urban Legend–
Wilt Chamberlain sleeping with over 20,000 women. TWENTY-THOUSAND!!
c’mon dog. how can anyone believe that to be true?!!?
another urban legend in (nba) basketball is Michael Jordan (among some others) keeping Isiah Thomas off the 1992 original Dream Team
…..errrr. actually, I believe this one to be true.
like Zeke or hate him, it dont matter. dude DESERVED to be on that original Dream Team
T.Mac is still an All Star
Vince can still win dunk competitions
Lebrick has a jumper now (consistent)
Boston doesn’t need a trade and will win it all.
That’s what I have heard for the season so far.
URBAN Truth
TORONTO WILL KEPP CHRIS BOSH!!
… yes i live in T.O.
that the rockets wouldn’t of won their championships had mj played those two seasons
Two Articles in a row from smack talking about that cleavage?!?!
Was it real? Was it spectacular?
(Seinfeld reference)
NASH aint learn his game from KJ –}}
That’s some BULLS***!
NASH was the true MVP 2 times in a row – years when others were playing at a really high level –}}
Umm, yyyyyeah…in my best ‘office space’ voice.
LEBRON is only 25 years old —}
N**** PLEASE! He looks like a legitimate 30.
CARMELO got G points for suckerpunchin’ Mardy –}}
Uhh, no he didn’t and anyone who thinks otherwise doesn’t know the definition of a B****! He hit him and ran away then tried to push his teammate’s off him when he realized Jeffries and Nate was on his AZZ!! That’s not G.
Speaking of Mardy…Adam Morrison and Mardy Collins still got jobs in the L —}}
They do??!??!???! Yup, they do.
ok, i’m probably gonna sound really dmb here but…..
Dallas acquired CButler, DStevenson and Haywood for Jhoward, DGooden and 2 others to Washington.
anyone else hear this???
That LBJ will win a chip this year.
steve nash has back 2 back mvp awards
adam morrison and jj redick thought they would be direct hits in the nba<- hahahahahaha
nate robinson has won three nba dunk contests whil robbing AI2 with his first Dwight last year and no one this year this one is his
yi jianlian, hasheem thabeet and dikembe mutombo are realy as old as they say they are
yao ming is an expiriment from the chinese government
most nba players are listed at their real hight without shoes.
I don't or can't believe those things
@control
“Not only could Earl grab a dollar off the top of the backboard, he could give you change on the way down”
Man..that’s the shit..Awesome..I really LMAO on this one..
Props from Portugaaaaal=)
@ ab_40 lol none of the nba players are listed at their real height..im 6’2 if i was in the nba id probably b 6’5 and be a sg or sf lol
Some of the height measurements are kind of funny for the NBA (and pro ball in general). I remember being measured for some of the evaluation things and apparently my height would go from 6’5 to 6’9.
I’ve met guys like Ben Wallace who is listed at 6’8 and I am noticeably taller than him.
Some guys like Kevin Durant are listed at 6’9 but he has to be at least 7’0.
Amir Johnson is listed at 6’9 and he has to be at least 7’0.
Demar Derozen is listed at like 6’7 but has to be shorter.
AI isn’t over 6’0.
Charles Barkley is like 6’4 tops (unless we are measuring around his gut, then he might be 6’8).
Not sure how they measure those guys, but it’s crazy.
Greg Oden isn’t 45 years old.
that non-american players are automatically soft.
MYTH: Greg Oden is in his 20s.
FACT: Greg Oden was a founder member of the creation of Earth.
@Big Aaron
LMAAOOOOOOOOOOO
Man,shit is funny..
Big up from Portugal=D
Greg Oden so old when god said “let there be light”, Greg flipped the switch..
lol had to say it..
Myth: Refs are not biased its really because they are only human that they make so many mistakes..
Fact: They are completely biased and they are indeed human, thats why they are on the take..
that a guy like shledon williams got candace parker im sorry i just dont believe
…same goes wit beyonce and jayz
That guys 5′ 10″ & under are automatically perimeter players. 97% of the worst players that I’ve ever seen in my time on this planet are on the shorter scale but can’t handle the ball, can’t shoot, can’t/won’t pass, and can’t/won’t defend.
for true measurements go to draftexpress.com features -> measurements history…. =D
@ promoman..what???? what are u talking about, or who?
I meant in a pickup game sense
Oh yeah…Nate Robinson’s NBA dunk contest titles.
@ promoman ohh..yea ur right lol..most guards in pickup games suck and they think they are iverson or paul..ive actually seen 5 10 guys with better low post moves than the tall ones..
-Ricky Rubio is the next Pistol Pete.
-Lebron will automatically win the dunk contest cuz of his vert (ask Shannon Brown)
-Michael Jordan pushed off on Byron Russell and thats why he fell.
-Allen Iverson is a starter at the NBA level (if so Nate should be too)
-Chris Paul is a great defender (he is on bigger and slower guards)
-Shaq making free throws when they “count”
-Tony Parker being the fastest guy in the league (he may be quick, but he is not that fast)
people who comment on dimemag are unbiased… wait, they all hate the celtics for no reason
@ Gabriel:
‘Bron does NOT look a legit 30, when he’s dancin’ over there on the sidelines like he’s still in Middle School
celtics players are douches, thats a good reason
@ronnation
how do you get that impression?
um
garnett
davis
perkins
i really dont think much else needs to be said.
that from 89-96 hakeem was the best center in the league.
kobe and west are two of the greatest clutch shooters ever. (well this season kobe has been great hitting those)
shaq has skills.
most fans know a lot about nba basketball (kobe and lebron over shaq and td for player of the decade???
its td shaq kobe in that order then drop off)
lakeshow yup on your shakira comment
That Michael Jordan retired in 93 to “play baseball”.
camby just went to the blazers