You know the history. Separated by only eight miles, Duke and North Carolina have been going at it on the hardwood since 1920. In college basketball’s fiercest rivalry, there is more to these two teams than meets the eye. Where one is a small, private school, the other is a large, public school representing the people of the state of North Carolina (and displaying their name proudly on their chest.

Last night, HBO took you further with “Battle for Tobacco Road: Duke vs. Carolina,” a one-hour documentary that featured amazing archival footage and a high-profile list of interviewees from both the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels. Dean Smith, Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, Art Heyman, Larry Brown, James Worthy, Charlie Scott, Grant Hill, Johnny Dawkins, Christian Laettner, Kenny Smith, Eric Montross, Jay Bilas and Michael Jordan were just a few of the people weighing in on the rivalry, and taking you back to their time on campus.



Remarkably, since the NCAA Tournament expanded to its current configuration in 1985, these two schools alone have combined for more national titles (five) and made more Final Four appearances (18), than any other entire conference. The film traces the history of the rivalry and examines the different cultures and characteristics of each team’s respective program. From the fans to the players, “Battle for Tobacco Road” is a must-see.

If you missed it, check out the trailer below, and catch it on HBO On Demand starting today.