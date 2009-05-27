Be A GM: Brandon Jennings vs. John Wall

A couple of weeks back, there were rumblings that high school PG phenom John Wall was going to use his status as a fifth-year senior to skip college altogether and leap from Word of God Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) straight to the League. If that were the case, mock drafts were going to go haywire, with Wall springing into the Top 5, and perhaps even the Top 3.



The difference between being a Top 5 pick and a Top 3 pick for Wall would hinge almost entirely on what you think of Brandon Jennings. Over at High School Hoop the Wall vs. Jennings debate is taking place. By the looks of it, HSH is taking Coach Calipari’s side in the matter…