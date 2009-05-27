Be A GM: Brandon Jennings vs. John Wall

05.27.09 9 years ago 24 Comments

A couple of weeks back, there were rumblings that high school PG phenom John Wall was going to use his status as a fifth-year senior to skip college altogether and leap from Word of God Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) straight to the League. If that were the case, mock drafts were going to go haywire, with Wall springing into the Top 5, and perhaps even the Top 3.

The difference between being a Top 5 pick and a Top 3 pick for Wall would hinge almost entirely on what you think of Brandon Jennings. Over at High School Hoop the Wall vs. Jennings debate is taking place. By the looks of it, HSH is taking Coach Calipari’s side in the matter…

Around The Web

TAGSBRANDON JENNINGSCOLLEGEhigh schoolJOHN WALL

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 20 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP