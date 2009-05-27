A couple of weeks back, there were rumblings that high school PG phenom John Wall was going to use his status as a fifth-year senior to skip college altogether and leap from Word of God Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) straight to the League. If that were the case, mock drafts were going to go haywire, with Wall springing into the Top 5, and perhaps even the Top 3.
The difference between being a Top 5 pick and a Top 3 pick for Wall would hinge almost entirely on what you think of Brandon Jennings. Over at High School Hoop the Wall vs. Jennings debate is taking place. By the looks of it, HSH is taking Coach Calipari’s side in the matter…
Be A GM: Brandon Jennings vs. John Wall
Give me Wall.Jennings nice though.
i haven’t really seen them play a lot. from what i hear they are both insanely quick and athletic, with wall being stronger and taller and jennings the better passer.
anyone knowing more?
same here, i keep hearing a lot about them more then i’ve actualy seen.
between rubio, jennings and wall, who’s the best pg?
is this a joke??
Wall.
I’d take wall without a doubt
Wall is D-Rose all over again.
jennings. IF anyone who watched basketball had seen jennings in high school, you would know that he was killing everybody as much as wall was. In fact, jennings was averaging an insane number of assists. what happened? he went to europe and got exposed for his lack of a jumper. wall? Insteada europe he’s still in high school dominating kids that are shorter than him. lets see him in college first.
But I seen a game where Jennings got whored by D-Rose,which is what Walls game is like.
ain’t nobody fuckin with my man d-rose.
doc, i couldn’t have said any better.
and what game was that? a game in high school? who the hell is wall playin against?? answer: nobodies.
What is this the younger you are the better. Just because someone dominates you in a match up like deron and chris doesn’t make you better. They’re both unique. Wall is lead guard like rose. Brandon is a pg like ginobli. What I mean is he’s a playmaker for others. Wall & rose make plays for themselves. They get assists second. They can run a team like billups but true points come a dime a dozen. He shoots better and is more in control of the game. Jennings that is. I’d still love to have wall. His potential may be better. I saw Brandon Jennings going at one of NYC’s best Daryll Showtime Hill. It was special. Overseas #’s don’t mean anything. Andre Barrett isn’t killing over there. He’s a monster. Same with T2 and he’s a legit NBA player. People that kill overseas sometimes do what in the league. Average. Thanks. Different style. Brandon will win Rookie Sophmore P. Guarantee. He plays like Kenny Anderson with a better jumpshot and might pass a little better. NYC perfect for the knicks. Rose is going to be good when he learns to shoot and gets a 2nd and 3rd go to move. I love Wall though. Like Bron and Melo. Game changers. Knicks need Brandon. Vice Versa. Stephen Curry is like Crawford with better IQ and better shot selection. He can’t play the point in the league impossible. He could be a Courtney Lee though. John Wall UK- NCAA Champs 09-10
I haven’t seen Wall yet, but I’ve watched Jennings and he is special. He just dominated ALL his peers in the prep ranks – without a jumper. His vision and handles are ridiculous. Some people think he’s a bit too flashy, but the Kenny Anderson comparison’s are spot on. I just hope he doesn’t hit the league and get soft like Chibbs did.
5th year senior? Do you really want someone who can’t make it thru High school in 4 years? Not someone I want running my team, give me Jennings. Shit, 5 years in he out to be dominating High School ball.
2notorious-U would be suprised to know how many of your favorite players were 5th year seniors.
@ Doc: Do you have a list of these fifth year seniors currently in the NBA? I’d be interested to read it for sure.
why are people on d-rose’s nuts? he’s a good player and all but come on. i just don’t see it.
@buck yoour kiddiin right?
@big Aaron-I dont got a list but a lot of them are.Sometimes when u in 12th your grades aint right or its stricly a basketball decision to go to a prep school.I was supposed to go to Seton Hall in 2000 but shit wasnt right and i had to go to prep school for a year.Then I went to Rhode Island because Ed left and that was my man and why I was going.But its a high percentage.
I forgot to add.I did hit a buzzer beater to knock Seton Hall ass off when I got to The Island.Paybacks a bitch!
alot of the top high school guys are older than their class…Gerald green was like 19 when he graduated.
And D-rose lit up oak hill and jennings rose’s senior year..it was on espn2
I Think Jennings Because I Been Watching Him And Wall’s Game For A Long Time And Jennings Is Going To Have A Greater Impact In The League
like said above… wall’s kinda deron and jennings kinda cp3… not excatly, but in the sense that one’s game is far different than the other…
but well, i’d take j-dub in a second
are you serious…i was there when they played against each other in aau..brandon lit his a$$ up while locking him down on d….that was in both of there senior year ( wall played another year)..he also put up better numjbers against better competition then wall..so why do people think wall?…if jennings stayed in hs he would have been player of the year twice…wall is 6’3 jennings is 6’2 ( saw them next to each other )…what can wall do that jennings cant???..yall can say what you want about wall but jennings dusted him off as well as had a better season!!!!