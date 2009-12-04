Be A Scout For The D-League

We all want to be scouts. From the high school gym to college games, everyone is looking for the next big NBA star. And if they don’t make it straight to the L, oftentimes they land in the D-League. Now you can be part of the process with today’s launch of D-League Virtual Scout, a first-of-its-kind fantasy game available on NBA.com/dleague. You’re going to want to go and sign up right now.

Putting YOU in the role of an NBA scout, you get to evaluate player talent and project who’s going to be future NBA stars. Highlighting the D-League’s Gatorade Call-Up system – which allows NBA teams to sign anyone from the league to contracts throughout the season – Virtual Scout allows you to get your GM skills in check. (Last season, an all-time-high 20 D-League players were called-up to the NBA a total of 24 times.)

Each month, select five current D-League players who you think have the best opportunity to be called up to the Big Show by evaluating them with up-to-date stats and video highlight packages posted on NBA.com/dleague. If you know your stuff and predict correctly, there will be monthly prizes for the winners. And for one lucky participant at the end of the season, you could win a grand-prize trip to watch real NBA scouts and GMs in action at the 2010 NBA Draft.

“The NBA D-League plays an integral role in the journey of many future NBA stars,” said Dan Reed, President NBA Development League. “Last season alone, 20 percent or approximately one in five of all NBA players on season ending rosters had experience in our league. This first-of-its-kind fantasy game is the perfect way to put the talent of NBA D-League players on display while giving fans an inside look at how the scouting and Gatorade Call-Up processes work.”

NBA D-League Virtual Scout players will be required to sign up for a free NBA All-Access Membership to participate. Users are eligible to sign up to play throughout the entire NBA D-League season. Throughout the season fans can watch all NBA D-League games on NBA Futurecast, the free live Web-streaming initiative found at nba.com/futurecast.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.