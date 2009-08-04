Be Careful What You Get Tattooed On Your Body

I remember hearing this story during the Finals. Marcin Gortat, who has a Jumpman tattoo on his leg, was asked by Reebok/adidas to cover up his ink. Makes sense. But now word out of Orlando is that Gortat is going to be wearing Vince Carter‘s signature Nike shoe.
Playing alongside VC, Gortat is going back to the kicks he was was wearing while he was still ballin’ in Europe. But what interests me the most in this story is the relationship between corporations and players’ individuality. Remeber back when LeBron was in high school how he needed to cover up his tats? How about old Allen Iverson ads where his ink was airbrushed? I remeber a couple years ago controversy stemming from inkless bobblehead dolls.
My point is this: be smart. I am a fan of ink as much as the next guy, but when it comes to kids literally branding themselves with a corporate logo, you might want to think twice before you commit to a brand. For all you know, it could limit your choices when you’re looking to sign your first shoe deal down the line.
What do you think?
Source: FanHouse
No better news then a tattoo on another mans leg huh lol
I think these are good problems to have in your life
Actually I believe the LeBron situation was due to him being in High School with Tats. There was some kind of rule where High School players couldn’t show them. I believe its been lifted now though.
I am not a fan of ink, I think it is a stupid idea, but definitely if you’re a baller and you’re going to do the ink thing, getting a corporate logo is not a smart business move.
Or just tattoo every logo there is then you don’t have to worry about it.
I think Gortat should tattoo Coca Cola or ??? on his forehead. Whoever is willing to play him for the ad space.
He should actually get something else tatoo on his head as it is something he usually has in his face when he gets dunk on anyway. It will be like an insert here thing for the other team.
@dmitry of jersey: I couldn’t agree more.
But being somebody’s commercial bitch for life, by getting a nike swoosh tat, is pretty damn stupid.
He only got the tattoo because (like all of us) he was a major Jordan fan. Now that doesn’t take away that it’s insane. But I’ve seen the tattoo on a few idiots. The jumpman logo I mean.
Reebok did ask the Polish Hammer to cover the tattoo in which he declined!
I could be mistaken, but I think that LeBron was 17 when he had to cover his tats, and you are supposed to be 18 to get tattooed. Anyway, I have seen so many Jordan/Nike tattoos that I stopped counting. I have a ton of ink and I don’t regret any of it. It doesn’t really have any affect on employment because 1) they are much more mainstream than they were a few years ago, and 2) companies that worry about that stuff usually require suits and ties so they are covered up anyway.
However, trying to get a job at Nike with a Reebok Pump logo on your neck could suck.
the lebron tats i believe had more to do with the state of ohio sports association or whatever its called doesn’t let you show tattoos if ur a minor while playing high school sports. i remember watching a few games with lebron’s school playing oak hill or westchester and the other players had tats showing.
Only GIRLS should get tattoos period. Tattoos on guys are either dumb, ugly or gay. Same with piercings.
That was when they wasnt used to tats.They mainstream now.1 out of 2 people got tats these days.It depends on the contract with me.If Burger King give me 100 mill I’ll get a BK tat with no prob.
He didn’t have a deal with Reebok, so this is so moot it’s not funny. Don’t believe me? Check this out [www.cnbc.com]
Oh, and this story is 3 weeks old.
If NBA players were smart they would do like the boxers did and wear temp tats for each game to the highest bidder. I bet Sterny would love that!
BNZA – tats can be dope on anybody mang, even on dudes. Now I would agree if you had said only girls should get tramp stamps. almost all people period are either ugly, dumb, or gay…why pick on the ones with tattoos?
@bnza- tell mike tyson to his face(tat) he’s dumb, ugly, or gay.
not a big deal some guy in asia got Kobe’s name tattooed on his arm