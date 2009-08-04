Be Careful What You Get Tattooed On Your Body

I remember hearing this story during the Finals. Marcin Gortat, who has a Jumpman tattoo on his leg, was asked by Reebok/adidas to cover up his ink. Makes sense. But now word out of Orlando is that Gortat is going to be wearing Vince Carter‘s signature Nike shoe.

Playing alongside VC, Gortat is going back to the kicks he was was wearing while he was still ballin’ in Europe. But what interests me the most in this story is the relationship between corporations and players’ individuality. Remeber back when LeBron was in high school how he needed to cover up his tats? How about old Allen Iverson ads where his ink was airbrushed? I remeber a couple years ago controversy stemming from inkless bobblehead dolls.

My point is this: be smart. I am a fan of ink as much as the next guy, but when it comes to kids literally branding themselves with a corporate logo, you might want to think twice before you commit to a brand. For all you know, it could limit your choices when you’re looking to sign your first shoe deal down the line.

What do you think?

Source: FanHouse