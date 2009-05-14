Beauty Isn’t Skin Deep

05.14.09

Clearly this girl sees more in Joakim Noah than his mop of hair, sideburn/cheek hair lines, and lion-like growl. We plucked this from one of our favorite sites, What Would Tyler Durden Do?, where he penned this post “Guess Which One is Rich.” There’s always the outside chance that’s the reason why this girl is topless and hugging Noah as if he were a life vest.

Head over to WWTDD.com and check out the rest of the photos, some of which aren’t safe for work.

TAGSDimeMagDimepieceJOAKIM NOAHReal Stories

