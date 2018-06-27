The Spurs Announced A Promotion For Becky Hammon

#San Antonio Spurs #Becky Hammon
Associate Editor
06.27.18

Getty Image

Becky Hammon has been tabbed by basically everyone in San Antonio as a future head coach, and even got an interview with the Milwaukee Bucks for their head coaching vacancy earlier this year. But as her name has popped up as one to watch going forward as potentially the league’s first female head coach, skeptics have claimed that the one of the biggest knocks against Hammon is her lack of experience, namely when it comes to sitting on the second row of San Antonio’s bench.

But with Spurs assistant James Borrego moving on to take the Charlotte Hornets’ head coaching job, a spot on the front row of San Antonio’s bench opened up. It made all the sense in the world for that spot to go to Hammon, and on Wednesday, the Spurs made her promotion official.

San Antonio announced that Hammon will fill Borrego’s role, and Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Hammon will move from the back of San Antonio’s bench to the front, offering her a larger role during games.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Becky Hammon
TAGSBecky Hammonsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP