The Spurs Announced A Promotion For Becky Hammon

Becky Hammon has been tabbed by basically everyone in San Antonio as a future head coach, and even got an interview with the Milwaukee Bucks for their head coaching vacancy earlier this year. But as her name has popped up as one to watch going forward as potentially the league’s first female head coach, skeptics have claimed that the one of the biggest knocks against Hammon is her lack of experience, namely when it comes to sitting on the second row of San Antonio’s bench.

But with Spurs assistant James Borrego moving on to take the Charlotte Hornets’ head coaching job, a spot on the front row of San Antonio’s bench opened up. It made all the sense in the world for that spot to go to Hammon, and on Wednesday, the Spurs made her promotion official.

San Antonio announced that Hammon will fill Borrego’s role, and Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Hammon will move from the back of San Antonio’s bench to the front, offering her a larger role during games.