Before Kobe, it’s Denver vs. Vince

Monday was another off day for the L in preparation for the conference finals: Lakers host the Nuggets tonight (9 p.m. EST, ESPN), while the Cavs and Magic tip off tomorrow. Despite getting all they could handle from a Houston squad whose third-best player had to be its best player, all while Denver smacked Dallas around, L.A. still has to be considered the favorite. Right off the bat, they have the best player in the series (Kobe Bryant) and homecourt advantage. Pau Gasol is an entirely different animal than Dirk Nowitzki — i.e., not one that Kenyon Martin can just force into taking jumpers — and Lamar Odom presents another form of matchup problem. Not to mention Andrew Bynum now might have momentum going for him after playing like a younger Greg Oden for most of the postseason. The Lakers have a strong defender (Trevor Ariza) they can use to hound Carmelo, and Derek Fisher should have an easier time keeping Chauncey Billups in front of him than he did Aaron Brooks … Not saying it’s going to be easy by any stretch — Chauncey has been playing PG better than anyone in the world for the last month, Dahntay Jones will be instructed to find a new home in Kobe’s shirt, and the Nuggets’ front line is flat-out tougher — we just see the Lakers still standing after this one is said and done … But all of that was overshadowed yesterday by the brewing feud between the Nuggets and the WWE. It turns out Vince McMahon‘s wrestling outfit had previously booked a show at Denver’s Pepsi Center on what’s supposed to be the same date as Game Four next Monday. The Nuggets say the game will go on as planned and they want to reschedule Triple H and them, but Vince — who attributed the mix-up to “[not] any malice, just ineptness” — said he booked his show way in advance and has already sold 10,000-plus tickets. He’s not just gonna step aside … Whatever the outcome, you know Vince is absolutely LOVING the mainstream attention he’s getting right now. We can just see him in the mirror practicing some of his old “Mr. McMahon” lines: “You don’t have the GRAPEFRUITS to move my show!” Or our favorite, “You’re not gonna live up to your end of the bargain? (Dramatic pause) I’M NOT GONNA LIVE UP TO MINE!!” … Before the Lakers/Nuggets game tonight, tune in to ESPN (8:30 p.m. EST) for the NBA Draft Lottery drawing. The Lottery is one of our favorite events to go to every year; we get to see everybody from Larry Bird to Chris Mullin to D-Wade to Jay-Z walking around with a sheepish, “Simply being here is publicly admitting my team sucks” vibe about them. It’s like being in a room of once-mighty CEO’s waiting to see who’s gonna get a federal bailout … Who’s gonna represent each team tonight? Usually we make a point not to find out beforehand, just so there can be some surprises. But we always kick around some guesses in the office. This year we came up with Alvin Gentry (Suns), Larry Legend (Pacers), Some Random Front-Office Guy (Bobcats, Wizards), Sam Presti (Thunder), Brook Lopez (Nets), Scott Skiles (Bucks), Bryan Colangelo (Raptors), Mike D’Antoni or Nate Robinson (Knicks), Lionel Hollins or O.J. Mayo (Grizzlies), Kevin Love (Wolves), and of course the Brett Favre of the Lottery, Mike Dunleavy Sr. (Clippers). The Kings, who have the best shot at the #1 overall pick, will probably send some random fan like they did last year, one of the Maloofs, or Blake Griffin‘s dad … We’re out like Mr. McMahon …
“Pau Gasol is an entirely different animal than Dirk Nowitzki â€” i.e., not one that Kenyon Martin can just force into taking jumpers”
Have you even watched the series?? Dirk burned the Nuggets for 30 something points per game.. If it wasn’t for Birdman it might have been 40….. no way Kenyon could keep him in check
For other NBA players those are wild jumpers but for Dirk, thats just Dirk doing Dirk.
If the Nuggets play 100% in Denver they are a tuff team to beat. And I think that LA will lose 1 at home. Denver in 6 . And by the way, Billups will destroy Fisher, and Nene will do some Capoeira to Bynum.
Flip, nobody said Dirk wasn’t making the jumpers
How much fun would a Denver Vs Orlando Final be though! There would probably be some records set for scoring and 3 pointers made and attempted in a finals series!?
Kobe’s an inconsistent shooter and Denver has good team D
I trust Billups more than Fisher/Farmar/Whoever
I like the Nuggets chances against the Lakers, but not against David Stern
some dudes cry about conspiracy theories but an Orl – Den final would get worse ratings than San An-Detroit a few years back
please stop this “you cant beat the lakers and stern/refs…” shit. if you really think this way, why even watch the playoffs?
i don’t believe that the nuggets can beat the lakers. show me denver. and is orlando really tough enough to deal with cleveland? i don’t think their habits of running through the competition is set to change until they make it to l.a (or denver…hopefully?)
personally the nuggets match up horribly against la. their defense just doesn’t work against them.
only series i can see is orlando kicking clevelands ass.
I’m laughin at all these people who say a “66 win team” doesn’t lose and that the cavs wont lose a game on home court this playoffs. Do those people know that orlando only lose what 10 games less than cleveland? that’s not a big difference especially considering that orlando owned their season series.
-not impressive that the cavs own all the crappy teams yet fail to show up against the elite teams. they’re lucky they don’t have to face any good teams till the conference finals. BYE BYE LEBRON
@17, dont see anyone saying cavs will not lose vs magic. they can beat cavs. its just that cavs r playing well together right now while magic still lose those close games. expecting a great series, cavs in 7.
Kenyon Martin can force Dirk to shoot jumpers and water to flow downhill…
From a Kevin Arnovitz article. I just find it interesting hearing it from Coach Karl’s mouth what changed with the team truly. They weren’t a horrible team in years past. He wasn’t the best coach for the Nuggets years past:
According to Karl, the transformation was twofold. The first change was a shift back to defense as the focus of Karl’s coaching, as it had been in Seattle. “I spent two and a half years on a sabbatical trying to learn a different way and I was wrong,” Karl said. “I lost my direction, and players now know that I enjoy the defensive end of the court more than I do the offensive end of the court.”
In truth, the Nuggets’ defense was respectable last season (10th in the NBA in defensive efficiency per 100 possessions), but they bumped that ranking up to 8th in 2008-09, and have allowed a stingy 101.3 points/100 possessions in their 10 postseason games.
Karl cited the team’s behavior away from the arena as the other big conversion. “We were pushing the limits of off-court professionalism,” Karl said. “We have moved to a very good place in our culture.”
Karl enumerated the factors for that culture shift — the maturation of certain players and the arrival of others, such as Chauncey Billups.
“Chauncey came in and said, ‘This is the way it has to be. This is the only way you can be successful,'” Karl said. ” A lot of the things Chauncey says in the locker room are things I’ve been saying for two or three years that they’ve gotten tired of listening to. All the sudden they’re saying, ‘This guys been to the conference finals seven years in a row. Hmmm.'”
The Nuggets better hope Gasol is a different animal from Dirk, because Dirk was butchering the Nuggets in the second round. Why does Dime barely give this guy any credit at all? And when it does it just sounds forced . . . .
I think LA likes some of the matchups presented by the Nuggets, but this could be a brutal series for the Lakers. If LA wins many of the individual matchups Denver has become a physical team on both ends of the court that can easily outrun the Lakers. LA tends to have problems with teams like that. I wouldn’t be that surprised if LA wins in 5 . . . or if Denver wins in 5. But I think it’ll be a 7-gamer with LA coming out on top.
Uh, third best player? T- Mac has been relegated to fossil status years ago and even when healthy was a virus to Houstons playoffs. Yao is as about as consistent. Ron, unfortunatley, was their best.
@Kuda-They just had something in SI about that professionalism shit.They was saying JR and Melo was going out with AI until 3 in the morning every night.They said when AI said lets go out.All the players moved.U know he was probably all them motherfuckers favorite player when they was coming up.Aint it funny how the people who get hated on the most Bron(no jumper),Kobe(selfish),Melo(lazy),and Dwight(no post game)are the last 4 standing.We need to just sit back sometimes and appreciate all this basketball greatness thats going on.I see Jerry West trying to get Kobe to step it up a notch to.He was just quoted on Sportscenter saying Kobe would still take his last shot,but Bron surpassed him as a player.Right before game 1 though?Whew Dontay I feel for u bro.
Lakers in 6. All home wins until game 6. The Nuggets are real good, but just don’t match up well with LA.
Orlando has Cleveland’s number but Lebron isn’t losing until the Finals. Cavs in an epic 7 games.
Kobe and Lebron in the Finals!!! Can’t wait!
I love how peopleare like “o lebron wont lose in the finals” “o once lebron gets dwight in foul trouble” etc…did you watch the season? not only has orlando beat the cavs 9 of the last 11 times they played. Orlando also went 2-1 against the cavs this year and the only game the cavs won, they won by 4 coming from behind in the closing 2 minutes. As long as dwight and lewis can put pressure on lebron to keep him from driving everyplay(like they did all 3 games) and let him jack jump shots, they will be fine. Game tape don’t lie
Bron42, these playoffs should at least have taught you that regular season means jack shit in the playoffs. If Orlando plays anything like they played against the Celtics or 76ers the Cavs will fucking sweep them. I predict the Magic players will raise their game but to say that team “will be fine” against the Cavs if they play like they did during the regular season borders on insanity.
dagamor you will eat those words. regular season Dont mean shit in the playoffs? that’s funny when the cavs OWNED detroit AND hawks in the regular season. So of course they’re going to dominate them. You must have never played ball in your life if you think that when those two teams play it doesn’t matter “unless its the playoffs”. By the way, either of those teams you beat wouldn’t be the 8th seed in the west. Lebrons only good if he’s getting a lot of foul shots. 15 A GAME while only averaging 30 points (garbage)!!! It’s funny how the refs tend to call less for him when it’s against any elite team. ANYBODY has about 50% of their points comin from the line is overrated.
knock knock, where are you getting your stats from? Lebron is averaging 13 FT a game and making less then 10. While he avg 33 ppg. By my calculations he is only getting 28% of his points from the line.
You know Dahntay read that was like “this old motherfuck just done me in”.. lol i HOPE Kobe read that..
Anyways people get ready for a good one!! and everyone saying LA is in for it is RIGHT.. we are in for a good battle.. its the WCF what do you expect?? but dont fall in love with it too much and think them foos can see us.. Chauncey is the only one with DISCIPLINE on that team.. that false bravado Denver been sporting will start to unravel as the series goes on.. Kenyon will start to get his Techs.. JR Smith will start jackin.. Melo will get flustered and brick some DUNKS..
Playing Utah and Houston is a battle.. Playing New Orleans and Dallas?? is that really a battle or a fight against your little brother you know you can smother whenever you need to.. so i think they need to be ready for us.. and hopefully us comes to play.. frickin shit..
I think we learned our lesson with Houston. Denver will come with more firepower and skill, but we’ll be firing on all cylinders this series.
knock knock– You must be living on another planet. Anybody that knows ball also knows that the playoffs are different. At least once (but I think several times) Jordan’s Bulls played against a team in the finals that had dominated them in the regular season. Didn’t mean anything in the finals–not one of those teams even took them to 7 games…
Saying the Magic will win is another thing though. Nothing wrong with believing. We’ll see how it turns out.
” Derek Fisher should have an easier time keeping Chauncey Billups in front of him than he did Aaron Brooks … Not saying it’s going to be easy by any stretch”
How am i gonna say this same shit yesterday and get yelled at by some know nothing? lol…thank you dime..i kno for a fact fish cant stop chauncey..but its a damn better match up for him than deron williams or aaron brooks..and its a tougher one for chauncey than cp3 or kidd…thats all im sayin..
Lakers in 6..maybe even 5..it would be a sweep if they played hard every game tho..which we know they wont..so we’re going with 6
The Kings random fan will be C-Webb this year. He was recruited during his jersey retirement ceremony, and the poor guy had nowhere to hide during the only sold out night at Arco this year. It was pandemonium all night, until when Joe asked him to represent, and you could tell the whole arena was embarrassed for C-Webb. They ought to make mama Maloof and the Magoof troop sit there and take their lumps…
Important question…can the Denver players (other than Billups) play under the bright lights of a conference finals? They are professional players with obvious experience…but with each round comes increased pressure to produce/perform. DEN-LA is gonna be entertaining and I expect DEN to surprise a lot of people…but once it’s all said and done…LA will be repping the WEST.
WHY THE HELL IS EVERYONE SAYING:
“what are the lakers bigs going to do with Kmart defense?
he was a beast agaiNst Nowitzki”
DIRKS PPG AVERAGE IN THE DENVER SERIES : 34.4 PPG
what a defense!
can we also mention Dallas’ other bigs? erick dampier and ryan hollins played the five for most of that series..the only big that made a difference for them besides dirk was brandon bass…
i feel like nene is going to have a tougher time guarding bynum and gasol who will slide to the 5 when odom comes in which will cause a mismatch for martin..i dont see how people are just turning a blind eye to all of this..
BTW, Dirk taking jumpers > Pau Gasol or K Mart.