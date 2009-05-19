Before Kobe, it’s Denver vs. Vince

Monday was another off day for the L in preparation for the conference finals: Lakers host the Nuggets tonight (9 p.m. EST, ESPN), while the Cavs and Magic tip off tomorrow. Despite getting all they could handle from a Houston squad whose third-best player had to be its best player, all while Denver smacked Dallas around, L.A. still has to be considered the favorite. Right off the bat, they have the best player in the series (Kobe Bryant) and homecourt advantage. Pau Gasol is an entirely different animal than Dirk Nowitzki — i.e., not one that Kenyon Martin can just force into taking jumpers — and Lamar Odom presents another form of matchup problem. Not to mention Andrew Bynum now might have momentum going for him after playing like a younger Greg Oden for most of the postseason. The Lakers have a strong defender (Trevor Ariza) they can use to hound Carmelo, and Derek Fisher should have an easier time keeping Chauncey Billups in front of him than he did Aaron Brooks … Not saying it’s going to be easy by any stretch — Chauncey has been playing PG better than anyone in the world for the last month, Dahntay Jones will be instructed to find a new home in Kobe’s shirt, and the Nuggets’ front line is flat-out tougher — we just see the Lakers still standing after this one is said and done … But all of that was overshadowed yesterday by the brewing feud between the Nuggets and the WWE. It turns out Vince McMahon‘s wrestling outfit had previously booked a show at Denver’s Pepsi Center on what’s supposed to be the same date as Game Four next Monday. The Nuggets say the game will go on as planned and they want to reschedule Triple H and them, but Vince — who attributed the mix-up to “[not] any malice, just ineptness” — said he booked his show way in advance and has already sold 10,000-plus tickets. He’s not just gonna step aside … Whatever the outcome, you know Vince is absolutely LOVING the mainstream attention he’s getting right now. We can just see him in the mirror practicing some of his old “Mr. McMahon” lines: “You don’t have the GRAPEFRUITS to move my show!” Or our favorite, “You’re not gonna live up to your end of the bargain? (Dramatic pause) I’M NOT GONNA LIVE UP TO MINE!!” … Before the Lakers/Nuggets game tonight, tune in to ESPN (8:30 p.m. EST) for the NBA Draft Lottery drawing. The Lottery is one of our favorite events to go to every year; we get to see everybody from Larry Bird to Chris Mullin to D-Wade to Jay-Z walking around with a sheepish, “Simply being here is publicly admitting my team sucks” vibe about them. It’s like being in a room of once-mighty CEO’s waiting to see who’s gonna get a federal bailout … Who’s gonna represent each team tonight? Usually we make a point not to find out beforehand, just so there can be some surprises. But we always kick around some guesses in the office. This year we came up with Alvin Gentry (Suns), Larry Legend (Pacers), Some Random Front-Office Guy (Bobcats, Wizards), Sam Presti (Thunder), Brook Lopez (Nets), Scott Skiles (Bucks), Bryan Colangelo (Raptors), Mike D’Antoni or Nate Robinson (Knicks), Lionel Hollins or O.J. Mayo (Grizzlies), Kevin Love (Wolves), and of course the Brett Favre of the Lottery, Mike Dunleavy Sr. (Clippers). The Kings, who have the best shot at the #1 overall pick, will probably send some random fan like they did last year, one of the Maloofs, or Blake Griffin‘s dad … We’re out like Mr. McMahon …