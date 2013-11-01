Behind-The-Scenes Of Raptor Amir Johnson’s “Thriller” Zombie Dance

Yesterday was Halloween â€” if you failed to notice all the trick-or-treaters showing up at your home last night, or all the eggs missing from your local bodega â€” so it makes sense we’d show you some NBA players in their costumes. This behind-the-scenes footage of Toronto Raptors power forward Amir Johnson dancing to the other MJ’s “Thriller,” is so much better than that.

Johnson and his crew of fellow zombies, show you how to zombie walk, but also how to zombie dance via the hypnotic tunes of Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller.” Although Johnson has some funky moves of his own at the outset, he had a little trouble keeping up with the professional dancers, as you’ll see below. Doesn’t matter.

We gotta take our hat’s off to Amir for just attempting the iconic Thriller dance with that lithe, 6-9 forward’s frame. He does pretty good too, at the beginning.

[Amir TV]

